Trinidad: Fatal bullets for Benz driver

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – Police mounted a search for four gunmen who killed a man in San Fernando on Monday afternoon.

Several units of police officers from the Southern Police Division combed the streets of Pleasantville, and surrounding areas at Corinth, Cocoyea and Mon Repos but were unsuccessful.

The victim, known to police by his nickname “Natos” was shot multiple times, and died at hospital.

Police were told that at around 4 p.m. gunshots were heard at the Village Plaza at Pleasantville.

The suspected shooters were leaving in a Nissan Tiida when the victim driving a Mercedes Benz along Pleasantville Circular collided with their car.

The men emerged from Nissan Tiida and opened gunfire on the victim.

They left their car and ran.

The victim was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he died.

Senior Supt Wayne Mohammed coordinated a search by officers of the Southern Division Task Force, DUI Task Force, Mon Repos and San Fernando CIDs, and Emergency Response Patrol including PCs Ramcharan, Vialva, and Mohammed searched for the killers.