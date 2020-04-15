Don't Miss

Trinidad: Fatal bullets for Benz driver

By Trinidad Express
April 15, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Police officers at the scene of the shooting.Photo: DEXTER PHILIP

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – Police mounted a search for four gunmen who killed a man in San Fernando on Monday afternoon.

Several units of police officers from the Southern Police Division combed the streets of Pleasantville, and surrounding areas at Corinth, Cocoyea and Mon Repos but were unsuccessful.

The victim, known to police by his nickname “Natos” was shot multiple times, and died at hospital.

Police were told that at around 4 p.m. gunshots were heard at the Village Plaza at Pleasantville.

The suspected shooters were leaving in a Nissan Tiida when the victim driving a Mercedes Benz along Pleasantville Circular collided with their car.

The men emerged from Nissan Tiida and opened gunfire on the victim.

They left their car and ran.

The victim was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he died.

Senior Supt Wayne Mohammed coordinated a search by officers of the Southern Division Task Force, DUI Task Force, Mon Repos and San Fernando CIDs, and Emergency Response Patrol including PCs Ramcharan, Vialva, and Mohammed searched for the killers.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.

Trinidad and Tobago News

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.