Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp for headlines +1758 712 6700!

Trinidad: Fairy tale graduation for Bishop East girl

By Trinidad Guardian
July 7, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Karina Samaroosingh, a student of Bishop Anstey Girls High School East and her date Nathan Greer, of Trinity College East, arrive in a carriage for their graduation ball at the Trinidad Hilton and Conference Centre on Thursday night.

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — A fairy tale came to life for 16-year-old Ka­ri­na Sama­roos­ingh who ar­rived in a gold­en car­riage at the Trinidad Hilton and Con­fer­ence Cen­tre in Port-of-Spain for her grad­u­a­tion ball, much to the sur­prise of guests, par­ents, teach­ers and fel­low grad­u­ates.

Traf­fic came to a halt on Thurs­day night as the in­tri­cate­ly de­signed car­riage made its way in­to the ho­tel’s car park to loud ap­plause, horn-honk­ing, flash­ing head­lights, whis­tles and screams of de­light.

Seat­ed with Sama­roos­ingh in the car­riage was her boyfriend Nathan Greer, 17, a grad­u­at­ing stu­dent of Trin­i­ty Col­lege East who was dressed in a shim­mer­ing white and gold hand-sewn tuxe­do with match­ing shoes. Greer is a sprint­er with Sil­ver Bul­lets Ath­let­ics Club.

Sama­roos­ingh, a stu­dent of Bish­ops Anstey High School East be­gan plan­ning for her grad­u­a­tion in Jan­u­ary. She said she al­ways want­ed to “feel like a princess” on her grad­u­a­tion day and want­ed to be like fairy tale princess Cin­derel­la, ar­riv­ing in a car­riage.

She chose gold as her colour scheme for the big day and got a seam­stress to make a fit and flare dress with a de­tach­able red train. A tiara was her main ac­ces­so­ry.

How­ev­er, she need­ed a car­riage to make the oc­ca­sion mem­o­rable.

“I re­mem­ber see­ing a car­riage at Nathan’s aunt busi­ness place, Events Land Lim­it­ed, and asked if I could use it for grad­u­a­tion,” said Samoors­ingh, who lives in Ari­ma.

“When my mom heard that I was in­ter­est­ed in us­ing the car­riage she asked me if I was sure. She said it would have been far eas­i­er to go to the ball in a lim­ou­sine. To me, that was too or­di­nary. I want­ed to be dif­fer­ent, to stand out. So there was some­what of a de­bate over the car­riage be­ing used but I was able to con­vince mom even­tu­al­ly.”

Sama­roos­ingh said the com­pa­ny was giv­en the all clear to spruce up the car­riage which had on­ly been used once for a wed­ding.

On the evening of the grad­u­a­tion, it was towed be­hind a Hilux pick­up from Ch­agua­nas and when it ar­rived at the bot­tom of the dri­ve­way lead­ing to the Hilton’s car park Sama­roos­ingh and Greer got in.

Ahead of the car­riage were three bik­ers from Team Splin­ters who revved their en­gines, burned tyres and did wheel­ies to grab at­ten­tion in the car park which was filled to ca­pac­i­ty. This un­usu­al sight led to a pile-up of traf­fic for sev­er­al min­utes, but many felt it was worth the wait.

The spot­light was fi­nal­ly on Sama­roos­ingh who blushed, laughed and waved to on­look­ers.

When the car­riage came to a stop, Sama­roos­ingh was es­cort­ed by Greer in­to the ho­tel’s ball­room where she was com­pli­ment­ed for her ef­forts.

Look­ing back, Sama­roos­ingh, the youngest in her fam­i­ly, said she just want­ed to make her dream a re­al­i­ty.

“It was al­so stress­ful be­cause I want­ed every­thing to be per­fect,” she ad­mit­ted, re­veal­ing that it cost her fam­i­ly “a cou­ple of thou­sand dol­lars” to put every­thing to­geth­er.

“I felt it was my time to shine. The mon­ey spent was well worth it. I have no re­grets. This is some­thing I would re­mem­ber for a life­time,” said Sama­roos­ingh who will be go­ing abroad in pur­suit of her oth­er big dream—be­com­ing an en­tre­pre­neur.

She said the ef­fort was worth it as she felt like Cin­derel­la at her grad­u­a­tion ball. The on­ly thing miss­ing was the glass slip­pers and she did she not leave the ball at mid­night.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.