Trinidad: Facebook bandits held by police

By T&T Guardian
October 6, 2018
(T&T GUARDIAN) — The reign of three teenaged ban­dits, whom po­lice said lured their vic­tims to a lone­ly area by false­ly ad­ver­tis­ing a car of sale on Face­book, end­ed on Thurs­day when they were ar­rest­ed.

Po­lice said the three men, who ages are 18 and 19, were held by San Fer­nan­do and Mon Re­pos CID of­fi­cers dur­ing Op­er­a­tion Strike back. A re­port stat­ed that af­ter weeks of in­quiries, a team in­clud­ing Sgt Di­noo, Cpl Bac­chus and Cpl Nanan went to an area in La Ro­maine that is known for crim­i­nals ac­tiv­i­ties and held the sus­pects.

One of the sus­pects will al­so be ques­tioned for a mur­der that oc­curred ear­li­er this year. They were sub­ject­ed to sev­er­al iden­ti­fi­ca­tion pa­rades yes­ter­day.

Po­lice said that at least 14 peo­ple were robbed of cash and per­son­al items, al­leged­ly by the sus­pects. With­in the past week, 10 peo­ple were been robbed in five in­ci­dents where they re­spond­ed to a Face­book ad­ver­tise­ment by Ken Browne, whom po­lice de­scribed as a fic­ti­tious user.

The ad­ver­tise­ment for a Nis­san Sun­ny B-13 in Ram­bert Vil­lage, La Ro­maine was post­ed to the group, Old Mod­el Tri­ni Cars for Sale. The prospec­tive buy­ers, who were not from the area, would con­tact­ Browne by phone for di­rec­tions.

They would be di­rect­ed to dead-end streets where gun­men would emerge from the bush­es and steal the mon­ey they came with for the pur­chase of the car.

