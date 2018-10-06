Trinidad: Facebook bandits held by police

(T&T GUARDIAN) — The reign of three teenaged bandits, whom police said lured their victims to a lonely area by falsely advertising a car of sale on Facebook, ended on Thursday when they were arrested.
Police said the three men, who ages are 18 and 19, were held by San Fernando and Mon Repos CID officers during Operation Strike back. A report stated that after weeks of inquiries, a team including Sgt Dinoo, Cpl Bacchus and Cpl Nanan went to an area in La Romaine that is known for criminals activities and held the suspects.
One of the suspects will also be questioned for a murder that occurred earlier this year. They were subjected to several identification parades yesterday.
Police said that at least 14 people were robbed of cash and personal items, allegedly by the suspects. Within the past week, 10 people were been robbed in five incidents where they responded to a Facebook advertisement by Ken Browne, whom police described as a fictitious user.
The advertisement for a Nissan Sunny B-13 in Rambert Village, La Romaine was posted to the group, Old Model Trini Cars for Sale. The prospective buyers, who were not from the area, would contact Browne by phone for directions.
They would be directed to dead-end streets where gunmen would emerge from the bushes and steal the money they came with for the purchase of the car.