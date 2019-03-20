Trinidad: Exorcists prepare to rid Gasparillo home of demonic ‘buck’

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — An outpouring of spiritual help has come for the Mathura family, who believe that a mystical spirit creature called a “buck” is terrorising them inside their Morne Roche, Gasparillo home.
But while a dozen people stand in line to offer prayers, some of the villagers say they have never seen the buck. They called on professionals to offer psychological help and counselling to the family.
More than five teams of people visited the Mathuras on Monday. Among them were spiritual leader Baba Anil Jaimungal of Santa Flora, who read Psalms 36 and 37 from the Bible, a pastor from Trincity, a Whiteland pastor and a Siparia pundit.
During an interview, Krishna Mathura said he was grateful for all the support. He said several other people called him, among them Dr Karin Kowlessar, who claimed to be specialised in parapsychology and paranormal normal sciences.
“I feel good. I am happy that so many people came to help,” Mathura added.
He said the only thing there were missing following weeks of terror by the buck was their television remote but said he hoped could help him recover it. He said he spoke to an officer from the Gasparillo Police Station who agreed to visit them.
However, some of Mathura’s neighbours said they have never seen anything unusual in the village.
A relative who requested anonymity said it was not the first time the Mathuras had made unusual claims.
“He used to tell us that his father-in-law used to transform into animals. They need some help because is nonsense they talking,” the relative said.
However, in an interview metaphysician, Dr Karin Kowlessar said the family’s claims of seeing a buck were not unreal.
“These things exist. I want to visit the family and make an assessment,” Kowlessar said.
Asked to elaborate, Kowlessar added, “I know that a buck is of a different nature than other. It is a different frequency of energy. You cannot light up googool and red lavender. I will have to talk to it. I also have to assess the people who are in the house. If they are going through something I will know.”
Kowlessar said she earned her doctorate at the University of Metaphysical Sciences in California and journeyed to Costa Rica for her training.
A check by the T&T Guardian on the university’s website stated that it was “a non-profit distance learning facility, offering downloadable courses from the internet, or delivered via postal mail.” She said she also did hypnosis at the American School of Hypnosis.
Meanwhile, Eric Pugh, an American national who is a trained security consultant, said he was also willing to help. Pugh, who now lives in Trinidad, said he plans to use energy to get the spirit out of the house. He claimed he has helped over 14,000 people and conducted over 1,400 exorcisms over a 23-year period.
He said he will meet with the family at 6 pm today to evaluate the situation and if it is found that a spirit being was really there he will cast it out.