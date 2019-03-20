Trinidad: Exorcists prepare to rid Gasparillo home of demonic ‘buck’

Share This On:

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — An out­pour­ing of spir­i­tu­al help has come for the Mathu­ra fam­i­ly, who be­lieve that a mys­ti­cal spir­it crea­ture called a “buck” is ter­ror­is­ing them in­side their Morne Roche, Gas­par­il­lo home.

But while a dozen peo­ple stand in line to of­fer prayers, some of the vil­lagers say they have nev­er seen the buck. They called on pro­fes­sion­als to of­fer psy­cho­log­i­cal help and coun­selling to the fam­i­ly.

More than five teams of peo­ple vis­it­ed the Math­uras on Monday. Among them were spir­i­tu­al leader Ba­ba Anil Jaimun­gal of San­ta Flo­ra, who read Psalms 36 and 37 from the Bible, a pas­tor from Trinci­ty, a White­land pas­tor and a Siparia pun­dit.

Dur­ing an in­ter­view, Kr­ish­na Mathu­ra said he was grate­ful for all the sup­port. He said sev­er­al oth­er peo­ple called him, among them Dr Karin Kow­lessar, who claimed to be spe­cialised in para­psy­chol­o­gy and para­nor­mal nor­mal sci­ences.

“I feel good. I am hap­py that so many peo­ple came to help,” Mathu­ra added.

He said the on­ly thing there were miss­ing fol­low­ing weeks of ter­ror by the buck was their tele­vi­sion re­mote but said he hoped could help him re­cov­er it. He said he spoke to an of­fi­cer from the Gas­par­il­lo Po­lice Sta­tion who agreed to vis­it them.

How­ev­er, some of Mathu­ra’s neigh­bours said they have nev­er seen any­thing un­usu­al in the vil­lage.

A rel­a­tive who re­quest­ed anonymi­ty said it was not the first time the Math­uras had made un­usu­al claims.

“He used to tell us that his fa­ther-in-law used to trans­form in­to an­i­mals. They need some help be­cause is non­sense they talk­ing,” the rel­a­tive said.

How­ev­er, in an in­ter­view meta­physi­cian, Dr Karin Kow­lessar said the fam­i­ly’s claims of see­ing a buck were not un­re­al.

“These things ex­ist. I want to vis­it the fam­i­ly and make an as­sess­ment,” Kow­lessar said.

Asked to elab­o­rate, Kow­lessar added, “I know that a buck is of a dif­fer­ent na­ture than oth­er. It is a dif­fer­ent fre­quen­cy of en­er­gy. You can­not light up goo­gool and red laven­der. I will have to talk to it. I al­so have to as­sess the peo­ple who are in the house. If they are go­ing through some­thing I will know.”

Kow­lessar said she earned her doc­tor­ate at the Uni­ver­si­ty of Meta­phys­i­cal Sci­ences in Cal­i­for­nia and jour­neyed to Cos­ta Ri­ca for her train­ing.

A check by the T&T Guardian on the uni­ver­si­ty’s web­site stat­ed that it was “a non-prof­it dis­tance learn­ing fa­cil­i­ty, of­fer­ing down­load­able cours­es from the in­ter­net, or de­liv­ered via postal mail.” She said she al­so did hyp­no­sis at the Amer­i­can School of Hyp­no­sis.

Mean­while, Er­ic Pugh, an Amer­i­can na­tion­al who is a trained se­cu­ri­ty con­sul­tant, said he was al­so will­ing to help. Pugh, who now lives in Trinidad, said he plans to use en­er­gy to get the spir­it out of the house. He claimed he has helped over 14,000 peo­ple and con­duct­ed over 1,400 ex­or­cisms over a 23-year pe­ri­od.

He said he will meet with the fam­i­ly at 6 pm to­day to eval­u­ate the sit­u­a­tion and if it is found that a spir­it be­ing was re­al­ly there he will cast it out.