Trinidad: Evangelical churches appalled at lesbian couple’s ‘Miracle’ baby

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) – Despite some jubilation for Lisa Melville and Shackiba St Louis on the birth of their daughter Miracle on New Year’s Day, the Council of Evangelical Churches (TTCEC) says that a natural family is the best environment for a child’s development.
With Miracle’s birth gaining national attention, the council said it was appalled at the news of a lesbian couple having a child via artificial insemination.
St Louis gave birth to Miracle at 6.03 am on January 1, after eight months of pregnancy. She and Melville have been together for around two years. In a media report, she said the donor was a friend who is also gay. After watching a video on YouTube on artificial insemination, she did the procedure herself. She added that the donor would be part of their life going forward.
But the council said it has been very clear about the word of God on the issue of same-sex relations. The Bible describes it as an abomination. The council said this was indicative of a society drifting further away from God and biblical values.
“God established marriage as a union between a male and a female. That is the natural family and the best environment in which to raise a child,” the council said.
But moving away from biblical reasoning, the council cited several studies, which it said shows that children are more likely to succeed with married heterosexual parents.
It cited a 2015 study by Dr D Paul Sullins, who found that clinical studies of female same-sex partners conceiving through donor insemination or other assisted reproductive techniques, moreover have long recognised that the lack of conjoined biological ties. This creates unique difficulties and relational stresses. It states that the birth and non-birth mother (also known as the co-mother) are subject to competition, rivalry and jealousy regarding conception and mothering roles that are never faced by conceiving opposite-sex couples, and which, for the children involved, can result in anxiety over their security and identity.
For the council, this means that the biological ties between a child and his or her father and mother are important for the emotional health of a child.
The council also cited a 2013 study by Douglas W Allen on High School Graduation Rates Among Children of Same-Sex Households that was published in the Review of Economics of the Household. That study suggested that children living in both gay and lesbian households struggle compared to children from opposite-sex married households.
Another study done in 1996, by Sotirios Sarantakos, an adjunct professor in the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at Charles Sturt University in Australia, found that “in the majority of cases, the most successful are children of married couples, followed by children of cohabiting couples and finally by children of homosexual couples. Therefore, homes with married heterosexual couples, provide the best environment for child-rearing.
The council said: “For this reason, the council cannot condone the raising of this child by two parents of the same-sex. It goes against the word of God and with good reason as shown in the studies cited above.”
