Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

Trinidad: Drunk mom charged with abusing infant: Grandpa, 75, on kidnap, molestation charges

By Trinidad Express
March 2, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share3
3 Shares

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – Officers of the Southern Division Child Protection Unit have arrested a 75-year-old man for kidnapping and molesting a 12-year-old girl.

The accused will appear before a Rio Claro Magistrate today, to answer to the charges.

The man was arrested on Saturday.

In the Tobago Division, CPU officers arrested a 28-year-old woman in connection to a report of physical abuse to a two-year-old boy.

The woman, who was intoxicated at the time of the arrest, remains in custody. Charges in this case are also imminent.

The arrests came following investigations spearheaded by W/ Supt. (Ag) George and ASP Nowbutt, supervised by Insps. (Ag) Boodoo and Francis.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share3
3 Shares

More Caribbean Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.