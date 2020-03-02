Trinidad: Drunk mom charged with abusing infant: Grandpa, 75, on kidnap, molestation charges

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – Officers of the Southern Division Child Protection Unit have arrested a 75-year-old man for kidnapping and molesting a 12-year-old girl.
The accused will appear before a Rio Claro Magistrate today, to answer to the charges.
The man was arrested on Saturday.
In the Tobago Division, CPU officers arrested a 28-year-old woman in connection to a report of physical abuse to a two-year-old boy.
The woman, who was intoxicated at the time of the arrest, remains in custody. Charges in this case are also imminent.
The arrests came following investigations spearheaded by W/ Supt. (Ag) George and ASP Nowbutt, supervised by Insps. (Ag) Boodoo and Francis.
