Trinidad: Driver dies in crash – ‘Fighting with female companion’

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – A PHYSICAL altercation between a 29-year-old Glencoe man and his female companion became fatal early yesterday morning when the man, who was driving at the time, crashed his car into another vehicle, resulting in his eventual death at hospital.

Eye-witnesses told police it was the woman who was the main cause of the accident after she pulled the steering wheel from the grip of Jordahn McCarthy causing him to swerve off the roadway and collide into a white panel van along the Western Main Road.