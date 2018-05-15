Don't Miss
St. Lucia News Online, the #1 online newspaper in Saint Lucia, connect with over 400,000 unique visitors

Trinidad: Driver dies in crash – ‘Fighting with female companion’

By Trinidad Express
May 15, 2018
Share12
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 12

COLLIDED WITH VAN: Jordahn McCarthy

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – A PHYSICAL altercation between a 29-year-old Glencoe man and his female companion became fatal early yesterday morning when the man, who was driving at the time, crashed his car into another vehicle, resulting in his eventual death at hospital.

Eye-witnesses told police it was the woman who was the main cause of the accident after she pulled the steering wheel from the grip of Jordahn McCarthy causing him to swerve off the roadway and collide into a white panel van along the Western Main Road.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.