Don't Miss
Add us on Whatsapp, +1758 712 6700

Trinidad: Donations pour in to help Laven­tille student attend Prince­ton Uni­ver­si­ty

By Peter Christopher
May 4, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares

Jafar Howe at Woodford Street, Newtown, Port-of-Spain yesterday. * PETER CHRISTOPHER photo

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — For much of Friday, Ja­far Howe’s phone would not stop ring­ing, as scores of peo­ple reached out to pledge mon­e­tary sup­port to get him to Prince­ton Uni­ver­si­ty.

“The calls haven’t stopped com­ing, I’ve got­ten calls from some very dis­tin­guished in­di­vid­u­als in the na­tion, I don’t want to call any names, some min­is­ters,” he said, “It’s been over­whelm­ing, I’ve ac­tu­al­ly been hav­ing trou­ble keep­ing track of all the num­bers com­ing in,” said Howe on Fri­day.

The 19-year-old stu­dent from Laven­tille nar­row­ly missed out on a na­tion­al schol­ar­ship but ap­plied to the Ivy League Uni­ver­si­ty af­ter scor­ing 1540 in the SAT ex­am.

At the start of April, when Prince­ton re­spond­ed, he was of­fered a US$400,000 par­tial schol­ar­ship, how­ev­er, he still need­ed US$20,000 to se­cure ac­com­mo­da­tion when he be­gins class­es at the pres­ti­gious New Jer­sey school.

On Thurs­day, Guardian Me­dia high­light­ed that he still need­ed to raise that mon­ey and had re­turned to his al­ma mater St Mary’s Col­lege to sell pop­corn and tu­tor stu­dents to raise funds.

With­in mo­ments of his sto­ry air­ing dur­ing CNC3’s news­cast, calls kept com­ing to Howe, with many of­fer­ing to cov­er the ex­pense.

The Go­FundMe page which he start­ed to go along with his own fund-rais­ing through pop­corn sales and tu­tor­ing sec­ondary school stu­dents rose from $2,000 to over $7,000 by yes­ter­day evening.

The stu­dent, of Quar­ry Road, Laven­tille is hop­ing his sto­ry will help erode neg­a­tive stereo­types as­so­ci­at­ed with the area.

The teenag­er re­ceived news of Prince­ton’s ac­cep­tance at around the same time an­oth­er teenag­er from Laven­tille with high as­pi­ra­tions, Ak­il Phillps was mur­dered.

Phillips, a 16-year-old stu­dent of St An­tho­ny’s Col­lege was gunned down on April 5 while walk­ing to his grand­moth­er’s home.

“Sto­ries like that makes it even worse, this sto­ry is sup­posed to be a re­al­ly pos­i­tive out­look on how we can af­fect the com­mu­ni­ty, the youth and when stuff like that hap­pens, it just kin­da brings back down the name,” said Howe, who is keen on im­prov­ing his com­mu­ni­ty with his ed­u­ca­tion.

He recog­nis­es that he isn’t the on­ly out­stand­ing stu­dent from the com­mu­ni­ty and as such has said even if the do­na­tions push him over the US$20,000 tar­get, he will redi­rect the mon­ey so that an­oth­er stu­dent from Laven­tille can ben­e­fit.

Howe al­so hopes to re­turn to Trinidad with what he learns in the Unit­ed States, with an aim to im­prove the coun­try.

“I plan to come back, I hope with that my de­gree of En­gi­neer­ing and Pub­lic Pol­i­cy that I will be able to solve is­sues in the com­mu­ni­ty,” said Howe, “I would love to give back to the com­mu­ni­ty, I love it here. The worst part of get­ting in­to Prince­ton is that I have to leave Trinidad.”

Howe’s sto­ry al­so in­spired Min­is­ter of Ed­u­ca­tion An­tho­ny Gar­cia con­cern­ing State fund­ing for promis­ing stu­dents.

“I have been hav­ing dis­cus­sions with the Min­is­ter of Fi­nance in terms of mak­ing al­lo­ca­tions for per­sons like that who are in need of ad­di­tion­al fund­ing,” said Gar­cia on Fri­day.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.