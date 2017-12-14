Trinidad: Dead baby found in doctor’s fridge

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – Dr Ronald Budhooram appeared in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court on Thursday in charged with manslaughter, in relation to the July 1 death of a newborn male born to Cindy Sooknanan.

He was denied bail and told of his right to make a bail application before a judge in chambers.

Shortly after, his attorneys Subhas Panday, Petranilla Basdeo and Kiran Panday went before a judge and successfully argued for bail to be granted. Justice Carla Browne-Antoine granted bail of $250,000.

Budhooram, 60, of Gopaul Lands, Marabella, was charged on Wednesday, following advice received from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Joan Honore-Paul.

According to the police, Sooknanan, 22, of Sewlal Trace, Fyzabad, who was seven months pregnant at the time, visited a doctor’s office in San Fernando on June 30, where medicine was allegedly administered to her.

Police say that the next day she began having labour pains whilst at home and delivered a baby who later came to be known by the name Khemron Jorai. The child was later discovered dead in the freezer of a doctor’s office on July 10.

Budhooram was charged by Corporal Shawn Mohammed of the Mon Repos Police Station.

The case against Dr Budhooram was adjourned to January 11.