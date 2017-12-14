Don't Miss
Bakery in Gros Islet for sale. Manufacturer and distributor of bakery products. Contact number: 722-6560

Trinidad: Dead baby found in doctor’s fridge

By Trinidad Express
December 14, 2017
Share1
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 1

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – Dr Ronald Budhooram appeared in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court on Thursday in charged with manslaughter, in relation to the July 1 death of a newborn male born to Cindy Sooknanan.

He was denied bail and told of his right to make a bail application before a judge in chambers.

Shortly after, his attorneys Subhas Panday, Petranilla Basdeo and Kiran Panday went before a judge and successfully argued for bail to be granted. Justice Carla Browne-Antoine granted bail of $250,000.

Budhooram, 60, of Gopaul Lands, Marabella, was charged on Wednesday, following advice received from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Joan Honore-Paul.

According to the police, Sooknanan, 22, of Sewlal Trace, Fyzabad, who was seven months pregnant at the time, visited a doctor’s office in San Fernando on June 30, where medicine was allegedly administered to her.

Police say that the next day she began having labour pains whilst at home and delivered a baby who later came to be known by the name Khemron Jorai. The child was later discovered dead in the freezer of a doctor’s office on July 10.

Budhooram was charged by Corporal Shawn Mohammed of the Mon Repos Police Station.

The case against Dr Budhooram was adjourned to January 11.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.