Trinidad: Danah Al­leyne’s boyfriend killed in dramatic hostage situation

By Trinidad Guardian
October 21, 2019

Keone Paryag and Danah Alleyne

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — A hostage dra­ma in­volv­ing Danah Al­leyne, the sis­ter of Crime Watch host Ian Al­leyne, end­ed in the death of her boyfriend Keone Paryag last night af­ter po­lice in­ter­vened and shot him.

The in­ci­dent oc­curred just af­ter 6 pm when po­lice, led by Cen­tral Di­vi­sion head, Ag Supt Wayne Mys­tar, re­spond­ed to a call that Al­leyne was cor­nered in her apart­ment by Paryag at Bil­jah Road, Ch­agua­nas.

Danah Alleyne

Mys­tar told the T&T Guardian that when they ar­rived they sought to de-es­ca­late the sit­u­a­tion and man­aged to con­vince Paryag to come out­side.

How­ev­er, Mys­tar said Paryag, 34, was armed when he came out and al­though of­fi­cers begged him to drop his li­censed firearm he re­fused and in­stead point­ed the weapon at them. Po­lice then fired sev­er­al shots at Paryag, hit­ting him in his foot.

He was rushed to the Cen­tral Med­ical Cen­tre for treat­ment but the cir­cum­stances be­came even more bizarre at the fa­cil­i­ty.

Just af­ter 8 pm, word came from Ian Al­leyne that Paryag had died since doc­tors had found the pres­ence of al­co­hol and co­caine in his sys­tem, which pre­vent­ed them from be­ing able to stop the flow of blood.

It is be­lieved that he died from a heavy loss of blood. Mys­tar al­so con­firmed to Guardian Me­dia that doc­tors found co­caine in Paryag’s sys­tem.

Guardian Me­dia un­der­stands the sit­u­a­tion be­gan when Danah and Paryag were lim­ing at her apart­ment short­ly be­fore 6 pm. At some stage, Paryag took out his firearm and fired about ten shots. This prompt­ed the neigh­bours to call the po­lice.

Ian Al­leyne told Guardian Me­dia he was about to go on set with his dai­ly pro­gramme when he got a fran­tic call from his sis­ter.

“She was scream­ing on the phone and I was hear­ing the shots fir­ing off in the back­ground. In the end, she is trau­ma­tised and I am too,” he said.

He added his ac­count of what hap­pened when he ar­rived.

“When I saw the gun point­ed I backed off. I be­lieve he would have shot and I don’t give the po­lice wrong for shoot­ing him in the foot or wher­ev­er, be­cause he had the gun point­ing at them and threat­en­ing to shoot. I begged him to put down the gun,” Al­leyne said.

Al­leyne’s fa­ther, Pas­tor Dave Al­leyne, of Flam­ing Word Min­istry, said he was sad­dened by the events that un­fold­ed but claimed that Danah’s close friend had an “emo­tion­al and men­tal melt­down” due to work is­sues.

Guardian Me­dia was told that Paryag was af­fil­i­at­ed with a fam­i­ly-owned pri­vate se­cu­ri­ty ser­vices busi­ness.

A video of the in­ci­dent was shared wide­ly on so­cial me­dia last night. It showed Mys­tar, Al­leyne (Ian) and sev­er­al po­lice of­fi­cers near the apart­ment.

Mys­tar was heard shout­ing, “Drop it, please. I’m beg­ging you.”

Three shots were then heard.

Of­fi­cers then moved in to­geth­er with Al­leyne, who at the time was al­so hold­ing a li­censed firearm which he drew as he ap­proached the house with the of­fi­cers.

A cry­ing Danah was then tak­en out of the apart­ment and car­ried to a po­lice ve­hi­cle.

