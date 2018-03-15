Don't Miss
Trinidad: Customs Officer charged with importing US $150,000

By Trinidad Express
March 15, 2018
(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – A Customs Officer 2, with over 15 years’ service with the Customs and Excise Division, is expected to appear before an Arima Magistrate on Thursday, charged with the March 12 importation of prohibited goods and importation of concealed goods to deceive Customs officials.

Radesh Ramnath 44, of Penal, was arrested at Amerijet Caribbean Express Limited Bond Piarco, after US$149,960 in cash was allegedly found concealed in seven packs of Hanes vests, in a manner calculated to deceive Customs officials, contrary to the Customs Act.

