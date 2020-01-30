Don't Miss
Trinidad: Crime against children up sharply

By Trinidad Guardian
January 30, 2020

Sgt Va­lerie Hospedales

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) – De­spite a 45 per cent in­crease in the last two years, the Child Pro­tec­tion Unit (CPU) of the T&T Po­lice Ser­vice (TTPS) has made 29 ar­rests and laid 44 charges for this year so far.

Ac­cord­ing to the CPU’s Sgt Va­lerie Hospedales, who was speak­ing dur­ing the week­ly TTPS’ me­dia brief­ing, over the past three years, the unit has doc­u­ment­ed a steady in­crease of 137 per cent in the num­ber of re­ports of crim­i­nal of­fences com­mit­ted against chil­dren.

Where vi­o­lent of­fences such as cru­el­ty to chil­dren are con­cerned, there has been an in­crease of 61 per cent from 2017 to 2018.

In 2019, 214 ar­rests were con­duct­ed; 68 more than 2018.

In 2019, 590 charges were laid.

“In terms of 2019 out­reach fig­ures, the Unit was able to sen­si­tise over 6,300 stu­dents, par­ents, teach­ers and mem­bers of the pub­lic re­gard­ing the rights of the na­tion’s chil­dren, crim­i­nal of­fences against mi­nors, as well as the role of the Child Pro­tec­tion Unit,” Hospedales said.

“How­ev­er, these fig­ures in­di­cate that the work of the Unit is ef­fec­tive in en­cour­ag­ing mem­bers of the pub­lic to make re­ports. It is on­ly through such trans­paren­cy, col­lab­o­ra­tion and your co­op­er­a­tion that the Child Pro­tec­tion Unit can suc­cess­ful­ly ex­e­cute its work,” she added.

With the Car­ni­val sea­son up­on us, Hospedales re­in­forced the need for par­ents and guardians to take ex­tra care and cau­tion where the young ones are con­cerned.

“It is im­por­tant to en­sure our chil­dren’s safe­ty, whether or not they are di­rect­ly par­tic­i­pat­ing in the ac­tiv­i­ties.

“As par­ents and guardians, it is our re­spon­si­bil­i­ty to prop­er­ly sur­veil­lance our sur­round­ings and proac­tive­ly iden­ti­fy po­ten­tial threats and take mea­sures to neu­tralise or re­duce said threats,” she said.

“There­fore, I urge par­ents, care­givers and mem­bers of the pub­lic to en­gage in manda­to­ry re­port­ing. Your as­sis­tance can save a child’s life and it is al­so in co­her­ence with the law.

“Ad­di­tion­al­ly, we ad­vise par­ents and guardians to find al­ter­na­tive meth­ods of dis­ci­pline and to not in­flict bod­i­ly harm, phys­i­cal abuse and any mea­sure of cru­el­ty to your young ones.

“Nur­tu­rance, pro­tec­tion, love and care is your du­ty and es­sen­tial to the healthy de­vel­op­ment of all chil­dren,” she added.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

