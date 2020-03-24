Trinidad: COVID count up to 57

Share This On:

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – As of Tuesday afternoon, the Health Ministry reports the following:

• Number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing for COVID-19 = 353

• Number of samples which have tested positive = 57

The Ministry also provides the following update:

• Four (4) additional persons have tested positive for COVID-19.

o Case one has a history of recent travel.

o Case two is known to have had contact with a person with a history of recent travel.

o Cases three and four are two additional nationals who returned from a cruise but entered the country separately from the group of sixty-eight (68) nationals who returned from the same cruise.

The Ministry of Health urges the public to wash your hands regularly with soap and water or thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub if soap and water are not available.

Washing your hands with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand rub kills viruses that may be on your hands. Hands touch many surfaces and can pick up viruses. Once contaminated, hands can transfer the virus to your eyes, nose or mouth. From there, the virus can enter your body and can make you sick.

The public is also urged to take the following personal hygiene measures to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19:

• Wash your hands properly with soap and water

o Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if water and soap are not available

• Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze

o Dispose of tissue immediately after using

o Cough and sneeze into the crook of your elbow if you do not have a tissue

• Avoid touching your face

• Sanitize hard surfaces (e.g. table tops, handrails, doorknobs and trolleys) as often as

• possible.

• Avoid close contact with people who have flu-like symptoms

• Practice social distancing

o Maintain at least 2 metres (6 feet) distance between yourself and others, especially anyone who is coughing or showing signs of illness

• Stay home if you are ill

It is also advised that all public transportation vehicles should operate with windows open and, where possible, limit their occupancy.

The Ministry will continue to provide accurate information to the public in a timely fashion. The public is therefore urged to disregard and avoid sharing all unconfirmed, misleading and/or false information about COVID-19 (formerly Novel Coronavirus).

