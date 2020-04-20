Trinidad: COVID alert as WASA guard dies on duty

Share This On:

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – The Water and Sewerage Authority has advised that is taking every precaution to ensure the safety of staff in Tobago after a security guard died on Saturday and social media messages started circulating stating he was a victim of COVID-19.

The claim was also made by Watson Duke, leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP.

The security officer, from a contracted security services provider, was attached to one of the authority’s facilities in Tobago.

The authority said in a media release yesterday it had no prior report of the security officer displaying flu-like symptoms, whilst on duty at the facility.

“Firstly, our condolences go out to the family of the security officer, who passed away,” the release stated. “Secondly, while an autopsy to determine the cause of death is still pending at this time, the authority took immediate steps to sanitise the facility in question.”

WASA said it continues to follow all protocols under its business continuity plan and Ministry of Health guidelines, regarding the response to possible Covid-19 cases within the Authority.

The authority added that, “Even though we are not jumping to conclusions, with all the speculation surrounding the untimely passing of the security officer, contact was made with the County Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) Tobago, Dr Tiffany Hoyte on the matter.

“Contact tracing measures have been implemented and staff who may have been in contact with the late security officer have been advised to self-quarantine, pending the results of the autopsy.”

The authority said that it is taking every step to ensure the health and safety of its employees, as well as the continued operations of its treatment facilities in order to maintain water and wastewater services to customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.