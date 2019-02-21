Trinidad: Couple to stand trial for 80-year-old doctor’s murder

Share This On:

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — A Morvant couple charged for the September 2, 2017 murder of Dr Clair Broadbridge, 80 who was found dead in St Ann’s home were ordered last week Thursday to stand trial for murder at the next sitting of the Assizes.

The couple, John Smith, 36 and his wife, Virginia Nedd, 34 were before Acting Chief Magistrate Maria Busby Earl-Caddle in the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Eighth court.

The State’s case against the couple followed the discovery of Dr Broadbridge’s body on the night of September 2 at her Fondes Amandes Road, St Ann’s home. At the time the body was found the house was on fire and the body with stab wounds was found in her bedroom.

The investigation commenced shortly after a post-mortem on Dr Broadbridge’s body was done and in September 2017 the couple were arrested and later charged by Ag Insp Glendon Richards of the Homicide Bureau.

The preliminary enquiry at the Port of Spain Magistrates court began on January 15 and concluded on February 14.

Dr. Broadbridge was a former director of the National Museum and Art Gallery,