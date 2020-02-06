Trinidad couple shot dead in bedroom, 11-year-old son injured

Share This On:

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – A 19-year-old man and his 33-year-old common law wife were shot dead in her house at Claxton Bay early Thursday.

Kadeem Elijah, and Cindy Joseph, were shot multiple times.

Joseph’s 11-year-old son was also struck by a bullet to the right leg.

He was warded in stable condition at hospital.

The killings took place in the couple’s bedroom.

Police suspect that Elijah, who was on bail for firearm offences, was the target.

Three men came around 1.15 a.m. to Joseph’s house at Hilltop Drive, Springvale.

Neighbours told police they heard a hail of gunfire.

Officers of the Couva Police Station, Homicide Region III, and Crime Scene Investigators responded.

Police said that Joseph had a previous conviction for possession of an illicit spirit (babash).

