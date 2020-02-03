Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

Trinidad: Couple arrested in $7.4 million company payroll fraud

By Trinidad Express
February 3, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share5
5 Shares

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – Fraud Squad investigators have arrested three people, including a payroll manager, accused of fraudulently transferring $7.4 million from a shipping company in Point Lisas.

More than 700 charges, including, larceny, falsification of accounts and money laundering, were laid against the female employee, her husband and another man.

The crimes were committed during the period 2013 to 2016.

An investigation was launched following a report of payroll fraud by Caribbean Crewing and Manning Services Limited, based in Point Lisas.

Police said an audit investigation was conducted and it was discovered that the company had lost $7.4 million over a three year period.

Investigators also identified, through bank records, six people who had been in receipt of fraudulent salaries.

Last week, three of those people were arrested at their homes in Gasparillo. Charges were laid by Sgt Samuel.

They are expected to appear before a San Fernando Magistrate.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share5
5 Shares

More Caribbean Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.