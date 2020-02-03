Trinidad: Couple arrested in $7.4 million company payroll fraud

Share This On:

Pin 5 Shares

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – Fraud Squad investigators have arrested three people, including a payroll manager, accused of fraudulently transferring $7.4 million from a shipping company in Point Lisas.

More than 700 charges, including, larceny, falsification of accounts and money laundering, were laid against the female employee, her husband and another man.

The crimes were committed during the period 2013 to 2016.

An investigation was launched following a report of payroll fraud by Caribbean Crewing and Manning Services Limited, based in Point Lisas.

Police said an audit investigation was conducted and it was discovered that the company had lost $7.4 million over a three year period.

Investigators also identified, through bank records, six people who had been in receipt of fraudulent salaries.

Last week, three of those people were arrested at their homes in Gasparillo. Charges were laid by Sgt Samuel.

They are expected to appear before a San Fernando Magistrate.

( 0 ) ( 0 )