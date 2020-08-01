(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — A 14-year-old boy is in serious condition at hospital after his lip was bitten almost half off during an argument with a close female relative early Friday.

The teenager was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where he was expected to undergo emergency surgery.

Arouca police used a taser to subdue the female relative.

The incident occurred at Sunrise Park, Trincity, around 3 a.m.

Police were contacted by neighbours who saw the woman and the teenager engaged in an argument in the street.

The argument escalated into a physical fight and the woman allegedly bit the younger relative’s lip.

Both the teenager and the woman were taken to hospital for treatment.

The woman faces being charged with the offence of malicious wounding.