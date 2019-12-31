Trinidad: Cops start crackdown on drivers – DUI, speeding, cell phones

Share This On:

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – Police say they will be conducting widespread DUI and other road exercises in the coming days and are urging motorists to exercise caution and responsible road use.

Motorists are reminded that excessive speeding is one the leading causes of road traffic deaths in the country and exceeding a roadway speed limit constitutes an offence under section 62(5)(a) of the Motor Vehicles & Road Traffic Act Chapter 48:50.

Drivers are warned that section 70(a) of the Motor Vehicles & Road Traffic Act Chapter 48:50, provides that a driver being found with a breath alcohol level in excess of the prescribed legal limit of 35 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, can be subjected to hefty fines of up to $12,000 or three years imprisonment for a first offence, $22,500 or five years imprisonment for a second offence and permanent driving disqualification for a third offence.

Drivers are reminded that alcohol impairs both judgement and coordination skills which are essential elements to operate a motor vehicle safely.

The Traffic & Highway Patrol Units, along with DUI Units and Task Forces from all nine policing divisions have commenced a series of strategic enforcement exercises targeting DUI, speed and mobile phone use. Officers have been instructed to adopt a zero-tolerance approach to breaches of traffic violations.

Joint exercises with the Licensing Authority are also planned to deal with violations associated with commercial vehicles including overloading, excessive projections and violations of route permits.

We ask all road users to please be more alert and responsible when using our nation’s roads, stay alert, use your seatbelt and obey road rules.

The TTPS wishes to thank all road users for complying with road safety rules and regulations and we hope that this behaviour continues into the New Year and beyond.

