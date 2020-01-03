Don't Miss
Trinidad: Cops seize millions more at pastor’s church

By Trinidad Guardian
January 3, 2020

Pastor Vinworth Dayal

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) – Po­lice seized mil­lions more in cash at the Third Ex­o­dus As­sem­bly Church in Long­denville head­ed by Pas­tor Vin­worth Day­al late Thurs­day evening.

The lat­est raid was con­duct­ed by of­fi­cers of the Fi­nan­cial In­tel­li­gence Unit (FIU) of the Trinidad and To­ba­go Po­lice Ser­vice with the help of the Fi­nan­cial In­tel­li­gence Branch (FIB), as they widened their in­ves­ti­ga­tion in­to the fi­nan­cial op­er­a­tions at the church.

Of­fi­cers from the FIU are in­ves­ti­gat­ing an in­ci­dent in which the pas­tor at­tempt­ed to change close to $29 mil­li­on in old $100 bills on De­cem­ber 31. That mon­ey has since been seized by the po­lice.

“It’s mil­lions for sure,” said a se­nior in­ves­ti­ga­tor who spoke with Guardian Me­dia fol­low­ing the po­lice search at the church that was con­duct­ed si­mul­ta­ne­ous­ly with an op­er­a­tion at an Ocean Av­enue home in Gulf View, La Ro­maine, on Thurs­day evening.

At the La Ro­maine house, which is oc­cu­pied by the pas­tor’s rel­a­tives, in­ves­ti­ga­tors on­ly seized doc­u­ments.

But at the church, in­ves­ti­ga­tors said they found large sums of $20, $10, $5 and $1 notes in a large cab­i­net.

“There were al­so large ev­i­den­tial bags filled with these notes as well. It’s a lot!” one in­ves­ti­ga­tor ex­plained.

Sources said they found thou­sands of en­velopes that con­tained tithes, ac­cord­ing to Pas­tor Day­al, who was present dur­ing the search. The pas­tor, ac­cord­ing to in­ves­ti­ga­tors, ex­plained that they had large brown en­velopes and white en­velopes in­side of these brown en­velopes. The white en­velopes had old $100 bills that were re­moved to be ex­changed and the brown en­velopes con­tained all the “oth­er types of bills.”

Sev­er­al stacks of the bills were tight­ly held to­geth­er by rub­ber bands that were found in the large bags or in­side the cab­i­net.

In­ves­ti­ga­tors said dur­ing the search Day­al kept telling po­lice that he would be vin­di­cat­ed and the mon­ey they saw came from tithes giv­en to him by his con­gre­ga­tion.

The large sum of mon­ey was tak­en away by of­fi­cers of the FIU and they will be start­ing a count on Fri­day to es­ti­mate ex­act­ly how much mon­ey they re­cov­ered on the church com­pound.

Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty Min­is­ter Stu­art Young said on De­cem­ber 5 last year that the new poly­mer $100 bill would help au­thor­i­ties in their fight against mon­ey laun­der­ing and oth­er il­le­gal op­er­a­tions. The pub­lic was ad­vised to change their old $100 bills for the new poly­mer $100 bills by De­cem­ber 31, 2019. How­ev­er, the pas­tor came un­der the radar af­ter he tried to change close to $29m on the dead­line day. Po­lice sub­se­quent­ly seized the mon­ey on the Pro­ceeds of Crime Act be­fore Thurs­day’s raid at the church.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

