Trinidad: Cops kill Unruly Isis member

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — There were screams and angry voices outside of the Chaguanas Health Facility yesterday, as relatives demanded to see the body of Allan Muhammad, who was killed during a police-involved shooting at Crown Trace, Enterprise, Chaguanas, a stone’s throw away from his house.
According to a police report, around 10 am officers on mobile patrol stopped Muhammad because he was speeding. Police said as they approached his black SUV he pointed a submachine gun at them. Officers drew their guns and fired at Muhammad, hitting him several times. He was then taken to the health facility where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Police said Muhammad was well known to them and was listed as an Unruly Isis gang member who was known to be violent and involved in firearms and drugs.
When Guardian Media visited the scene of the shooting, one resident, who wished not to be identified, claimed Muhammad was a “bully.”
“He was very wicked and always speeding on the road and it have children around and he just didn’t care. He was terrible, always confronting people in the area,” the resident said.
Another resident said he heard about “five or six shots.”
“From what I see is that Muhammad was driving west and the police driving east and the police stop him and as he slowed down and stopped, the police just open shots on him. He never shoot at the police. I just see the police, after the shots fired, I saw when the police officers pulled him out of the vehicle and throw him in theirs and speed off.”
Another resident who wished not to be named for fear of his life, said although Muhammad was known to be involved in illegal activities, he thought it was unfair for the police to “kill him just so.”
However, Guardian Media was told by someone close to Muhammad’s family that he was not involved in gang activity. Rather, they said he helped out his mother in her roti shop at Circular Drive.
“He was not a leader in Unruly Isis like what the police saying…in fact it have no such gang in the area by that name. Muhammed was normal.”
At the health facility, several T&T Police Service units, including Guard and Emergency Branch and Central Division Inter-agency Task Force, were called out to quell angry relatives and attempt to restore law and order. Relatives, some of whom were dressed in full Muslim garbs adorned with hijabs, were heard screaming at the police demanding to see his body.
One of the Muslim women was heard shouting: “Let me see the body. Alyuh shoot him up and bring him here, well at least let us see his body…why all yuh so wicked? Alyuh have something to hide? Let’s see the body now.”
However, officers stood their ground informing the relatives that the body could not be viewed.
Relatives and close friends were seen gathered in front the facility’s main entrance trying to get a view from outside as to what was happening inside. The standoff between the police and relatives caused gridlock traffic along the Montrose Main Road. A message quickly went viral on social media warning motorists of the situation and advising to use alternative routes. A group of relatives also threatened Guardian Media personnel at the scene, demanding that no photos be taken of them.
An autopsy will be done on Muhammad’s body today.
at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.
Investigations are continuing.