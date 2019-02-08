Trinidad: Cops kill Unruly Isis member

Share This On:

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — There were screams and an­gry voic­es out­side of the Ch­agua­nas Health Fa­cil­i­ty yes­ter­day, as rel­a­tives de­mand­ed to see the body of Al­lan Muham­mad, who was killed dur­ing a po­lice-in­volved shoot­ing at Crown Trace, En­ter­prise, Ch­agua­nas, a stone’s throw away from his house.

Ac­cord­ing to a po­lice re­port, around 10 am of­fi­cers on mo­bile pa­trol stopped Muham­mad be­cause he was speed­ing. Po­lice said as they ap­proached his black SUV he point­ed a sub­ma­chine gun at them. Of­fi­cers drew their guns and fired at Muham­mad, hit­ting him sev­er­al times. He was then tak­en to the health fa­cil­i­ty where he was pro­nounced dead on ar­rival.

Po­lice said Muham­mad was well known to them and was list­ed as an Un­ruly Isis gang mem­ber who was known to be vi­o­lent and in­volved in firearms and drugs.

When Guardian Me­dia vis­it­ed the scene of the shoot­ing, one res­i­dent, who wished not to be iden­ti­fied, claimed Muham­mad was a “bul­ly.”

“He was very wicked and al­ways speed­ing on the road and it have chil­dren around and he just didn’t care. He was ter­ri­ble, al­ways con­fronting peo­ple in the area,” the res­i­dent said.

An­oth­er res­i­dent said he heard about “five or six shots.”

“From what I see is that Muham­mad was dri­ving west and the po­lice dri­ving east and the po­lice stop him and as he slowed down and stopped, the po­lice just open shots on him. He nev­er shoot at the po­lice. I just see the po­lice, af­ter the shots fired, I saw when the po­lice of­fi­cers pulled him out of the ve­hi­cle and throw him in theirs and speed off.”

An­oth­er res­i­dent who wished not to be named for fear of his life, said al­though Muham­mad was known to be in­volved in il­le­gal ac­tiv­i­ties, he thought it was un­fair for the po­lice to “kill him just so.”

How­ev­er, Guardian Me­dia was told by some­one close to Muham­mad’s fam­i­ly that he was not in­volved in gang ac­tiv­i­ty. Rather, they said he helped out his moth­er in her roti shop at Cir­cu­lar Dri­ve.

“He was not a leader in Un­ruly Isis like what the po­lice say­ing…in fact it have no such gang in the area by that name. Muhammed was nor­mal.”

At the health fa­cil­i­ty, sev­er­al T&T Po­lice Ser­vice units, in­clud­ing Guard and Emer­gency Branch and Cen­tral Di­vi­sion In­ter-agency Task Force, were called out to quell an­gry rel­a­tives and at­tempt to re­store law and or­der. Rel­a­tives, some of whom were dressed in full Mus­lim garbs adorned with hi­jabs, were heard scream­ing at the po­lice de­mand­ing to see his body.

One of the Mus­lim women was heard shout­ing: “Let me see the body. Alyuh shoot him up and bring him here, well at least let us see his body…why all yuh so wicked? Alyuh have some­thing to hide? Let’s see the body now.”

How­ev­er, of­fi­cers stood their ground in­form­ing the rel­a­tives that the body could not be viewed.

Rel­a­tives and close friends were seen gath­ered in front the fa­cil­i­ty’s main en­trance try­ing to get a view from out­side as to what was hap­pen­ing in­side. The stand­off be­tween the po­lice and rel­a­tives caused grid­lock traf­fic along the Mon­trose Main Road. A mes­sage quick­ly went vi­ral on so­cial me­dia warn­ing mo­torists of the sit­u­a­tion and ad­vis­ing to use al­ter­na­tive routes. A group of rel­a­tives al­so threat­ened Guardian Me­dia per­son­nel at the scene, de­mand­ing that no pho­tos be tak­en of them.

An au­top­sy will be done on Muham­mad’s body to­day.

at the Foren­sic Sci­ence Cen­tre in St James.

In­ves­ti­ga­tions are con­tin­u­ing.