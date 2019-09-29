Trinidad cops eye relative in kidnap, murder of Belmont man

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Preliminary investigations into the abduction and murder of Richard Chan Attong, 43, of Belmont, points to a close relative.
Investigators , who described the case as “very sensitive,” said they receive intelligence that a close relative of the victim would be able to assist them in their investigations.
Attong will be buried in a sealed casket tomorrow.
Relatives positively identified Attong’s decomposing body on Monday.
On September 16, Attong, 43, was seen carrying a bag of dog chow up a stair way from off the roadway in Belmont when two men, one of them armed with a gun approached him. Surveillance footage that captured the incident showed the two men ambushing Attong seconds after he took a bag of dog chow from his grey Nissan Navara and was heading up to his home. The men pointed a gun at him and ordered him to walk to his vehicle that was parked on the road. One of the men was also seen carrying the dog chow bag back to the van. The men ordered Attong into his vehicle and they got in and drove off.
Attong’s vehicle was later found abandoned at Pancho Lane, El Socorro.
His decomposing body was found last Friday at about 9.15 am passers-by along the Saddle Road in Maraval near the pillars.
Police believe he was killed three days before and his body dumped.
Relatives are pleading with members of the public who may have any information surrounding the motive for his abduction and murder to come forward.