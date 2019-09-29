Trinidad cops eye relative in kidnap, murder of Belmont man

Share This On:

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Pre­lim­i­nary in­ves­ti­ga­tions in­to the ab­duc­tion and mur­der of Richard Chan At­tong, 43, of Bel­mont, points to a close rel­a­tive.

In­ves­ti­ga­tors , who de­scribed the case as “very sen­si­tive,” said they re­ceive in­tel­li­gence that a close rel­a­tive of the vic­tim would be able to as­sist them in their in­ves­ti­ga­tions.

At­tong will be buried in a sealed cas­ket to­mor­row.

Rel­a­tives pos­i­tive­ly iden­ti­fied At­tong’s de­com­pos­ing body on Mon­day.

On Sep­tem­ber 16, At­tong, 43, was seen car­ry­ing a bag of dog chow up a stair way from off the road­way in Bel­mont when two men, one of them armed with a gun ap­proached him. Sur­veil­lance footage that cap­tured the in­ci­dent showed the two men am­bush­ing At­tong sec­onds af­ter he took a bag of dog chow from his grey Nis­san Navara and was head­ing up to his home. The men point­ed a gun at him and or­dered him to walk to his ve­hi­cle that was parked on the road. One of the men was al­so seen car­ry­ing the dog chow bag back to the van. The men or­dered At­tong in­to his ve­hi­cle and they got in and drove off.

At­tong’s ve­hi­cle was lat­er found aban­doned at Pan­cho Lane, El So­cor­ro.

His de­com­pos­ing body was found last Fri­day at about 9.15 am passers-by along the Sad­dle Road in Mar­aval near the pil­lars.

Po­lice be­lieve he was killed three days be­fore and his body dumped.

Rel­a­tives are plead­ing with mem­bers of the pub­lic who may have any in­for­ma­tion sur­round­ing the mo­tive for his ab­duc­tion and mur­der to come for­ward.

