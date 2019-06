Trinidad: Cops discover semi-automatic rifles in Port of Spain

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — Two high-powered rifles were discovered by officers of the Port of Spain Division, during an exercise in the Sea Lots area, today.

The exercise was coordinated by ACP Hackshaw and Snr. Supt. Hodge Griffith, and supervised by Insp. McGuirk.

Officers attached to the Port of Spain Task Force, searched a bushy area along Pioneer Drive, Sea Lots, where two AR-15 rifles and a quantity of ammunition were discovered.

No one was arrested.

