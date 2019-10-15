Trinidad: Cops charged for misbehavior, perverting justice

Share This On:

According to trinidadexpress.com, two police constables appeared before the Port of Spain Fifith Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with three offences of misbehaviour in public office and one offence of attempting to pervert the course of public justice.

Jonathon Bart, 26, with five years’ service and last attached to the Criminal Investigations Department, Western Division and Jonathan Hinds, 25, with six years’ service and also attached to the Western Division, stood before Magistrate Cheryl-Ann Antoine.

The officers were granted $200,000 bail each and the matter was adjourned to Thursday.

On July 29, two police officers went to Ravine Road, Petit Valley. While there, they attempted to take possession of a motor vehicle belonging to a 53-year-old a maxi taxi operator. When the victim refused to part with the vehicle, one of the officers severely wounded him and also damaged his spectacles valued at $3900.

The victim was placed in a marked police vehicle, where he was further assaulted by the two police officers. He was conveyed to West End Police Station where he was charged for the offences of disorderly behavior, obstructing a police officer in the execution of their duty and resisting arrest.

A report was made to the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) and investigations were conducted. Bart was subsequently arrested at the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court on October 10 while Hinds was arrested at his home that day.

The accused were charged with the offences by Sgt. Leon Modeste of the PSB.

The investigation was led by ACP (Ag.), Totaram Dookhie and included Supt. Anthony Remy, Insp. Sheridon Hill, Sgt. Brian Nixon and Cpl. Joel Sifontes.

