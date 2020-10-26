Trinidad: Cops bust drug deal in progress

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Officers of the North Eastern Division Task Force reportedly pre-empted a drug transaction that appeared to be taking place in Woodbrook, during an exercise conducted in the Western Division between the hours of 11:30 pm on Saturday and 1 am on Sunday.

An official report from the Police Service states that officers received information regarding the impending transaction and proceeded to Luis Street, Woodbrook.

According to the TTPS, two male adults were observed standing on the western side of the road. When the police vehicles approached the scene, the men reportedly fled in a southerly direction and jumped over a wall, leaving behind a black garbage bag.

Police officers pursued them, but the men escaped.

The bag was recovered and officers discovered it contained five packets of a plant-like material resembling marijuana wrapped in transparent plastic, which amounted to 2.5 kilogrammes.

The exercise was spearheaded by Snr Supt Maharaj, Supt MaynardWilson, Supt Alexander, ASP Parryman and Insp Ramsingh. It was supervised by Sgt Martin, and Cpls Daniel and Duncan.

Investigations are ongoing.

