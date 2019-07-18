Trinidad cops believe Raymond Choo Kong knew his killer

Share This On:

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — Police believe the murder of actor, director and producer Raymond Choo Kong may have been done by someone known to him.

Choo Kong, 69, was stabbed to death on Monday at his home on Green Street, Arima. He was found by his son.

An autopsy performed yesterday at Forensic ­Science Centre, St James, showed the cause death was multiple stab injuries.

Police sources said at least eight wounds were observed.

At the centre, relatives declined to speak to ­reporters.

Given the number of wounds Choo Kong ­sustained and the fact that only a few items were stolen from the home, investigations are suggesting Choo Kong knew his attacker, police said.

While this could be classified as a “crime of ­passion”, the Express was told by police this was just one of the motives to which the initial stages of the enquiry had led investigators. Several other motives are being explored.

The Express was told requests have already been put to officials at the National Operations Centre to review CCTV footage from cameras set up along the road.

People in the community have also been asked to submit footage from any cameras that may have captured anything that could shed light on Choo Kong’s murder.

