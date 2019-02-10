Trinidad: Cops arrest 28 during raids

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Police have arrested 28 people in connection with a number of serious crimes in the Eastern Division. The arrests came as officers conducted Operation Strike Back (OSB) exercises between Thursday and Friday night.
Acting under the supervision of Snr Supt Belfon, Supt Deosaran and ASP Rayme, officers of the Eastern Division Task Force (EDTF), Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Traffic Section, Warrant Staff and Charge Room carried out extensive searches of known drug blocks, executed several search warrants and stopped and searched vehicles.
Of the 28 arrested, one man was held for sacrilege while another was held or breach of a protection order arising from a domestic violence dispute, robbery with violence and malicious damage. Three men were also arrested for malicious wounding, resisting arrest and obscene language respectively and were detained for possession of marijuana. The remaining 21 were held on outstanding warrants. Although 20 fixed penalty notices were issued, no one was arrested for driving under the influence.
Additionally, an anti-crime exercise conducted in the North Eastern Division (NED) resulted in three people being arrested for possession of marijuana. Also in a separate incident within the NED division, two guns, a quantity of ammunition and camouflage clothing were found and seized.
The exercise was spearheaded by Snr Supt Inraj Balram, ASP Ramesar, Insp Baird, supervised by Cpl Lavia and conducted between 1 pm and 11 pm on Friday in the San Juan district.
Acting on information, officers went to Kanhai Street, Aranguez, where they stopped and search a vehicle with two men which resulted in 77 grammes of marijuana being found and seized. The men were arrested and charged in connection and are expected to appear before a magistrate tomorrow. The officers then proceeded to the El Socorro home of a known offender where they executed a search warrant and discovered 15 grammes of marijuana. The suspect was arrested in connection with the find. He too is expected to appear in court tomorrow.
Also based on information received, officers went to Newalloville Road Extension, San Juan, where a search of an abandoned building was conducted and two revolvers with six rounds of .38 ammunition, one camouflage jacket and one camouflage pants were found.