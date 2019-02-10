Don't Miss
Have a news tip, story, videos/photos? Send us a message and add us on WhatsApp at 1-758-712-6700, or email us at [email protected]

Trinidad: Cops arrest 28 during raids

By Anna-Lisa Paul
February 10, 2019

 Share This On:

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
0 Shares

North Eastern Division officers pose with the guns, ammunition, drugs and camouflage clothing they seized during exercises on Friday.

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Po­lice have ar­rest­ed 28 peo­ple in con­nec­tion with a num­ber of se­ri­ous crimes in the East­ern Di­vi­sion. The ar­rests came as of­fi­cers con­duct­ed Op­er­a­tion Strike Back (OSB) ex­er­cis­es be­tween Thurs­day and Fri­day night.

Act­ing un­der the su­per­vi­sion of Snr Supt Bel­fon, Supt De­osaran and ASP Rayme, of­fi­cers of the East­ern Di­vi­sion Task Force (EDTF), Crim­i­nal In­ves­ti­ga­tions De­part­ment (CID), Traf­fic Sec­tion, War­rant Staff and Charge Room car­ried out ex­ten­sive search­es of known drug blocks, ex­e­cut­ed sev­er­al search war­rants and stopped and searched ve­hi­cles.

Of the 28 ar­rest­ed, one man was held for sac­ri­lege while an­oth­er was held or breach of a pro­tec­tion or­der aris­ing from a do­mes­tic vi­o­lence dis­pute, rob­bery with vi­o­lence and ma­li­cious dam­age. Three men were al­so ar­rest­ed for ma­li­cious wound­ing, re­sist­ing ar­rest and ob­scene lan­guage re­spec­tive­ly and were de­tained for pos­ses­sion of mar­i­jua­na. The re­main­ing 21 were held on out­stand­ing war­rants. Al­though 20 fixed penal­ty no­tices were is­sued, no one was ar­rest­ed for dri­ving un­der the in­flu­ence.

Ad­di­tion­al­ly, an an­ti-crime ex­er­cise con­duct­ed in the North East­ern Di­vi­sion (NED) re­sult­ed in three peo­ple be­ing ar­rest­ed for pos­ses­sion of mar­i­jua­na. Al­so in a sep­a­rate in­ci­dent with­in the NED di­vi­sion, two guns, a quan­ti­ty of am­mu­ni­tion and cam­ou­flage cloth­ing were found and seized.

The ex­er­cise was spear­head­ed by Snr Supt In­raj Bal­ram, ASP Rame­sar, In­sp Baird, su­per­vised by Cpl Lavia and con­duct­ed be­tween 1 pm and 11 pm on Fri­day in the San Juan dis­trict.

Act­ing on in­for­ma­tion, of­fi­cers went to Kan­hai Street, Aranguez, where they stopped and search a ve­hi­cle with two men which re­sult­ed in 77 grammes of mar­i­jua­na be­ing found and seized. The men were ar­rest­ed and charged in con­nec­tion and are ex­pect­ed to ap­pear be­fore a mag­is­trate to­mor­row. The of­fi­cers then pro­ceed­ed to the El So­cor­ro home of a known of­fend­er where they ex­e­cut­ed a search war­rant and dis­cov­ered 15 grammes of mar­i­jua­na. The sus­pect was ar­rest­ed in con­nec­tion with the find. He too is ex­pect­ed to ap­pear in court to­mor­row.

Al­so based on in­for­ma­tion re­ceived, of­fi­cers went to Newalloville Road Ex­ten­sion, San Juan, where a search of an aban­doned build­ing was con­duct­ed and two re­volvers with six rounds of .38 am­mu­ni­tion, one cam­ou­flage jack­et and one cam­ou­flage pants were found.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.