Trinidad: Cops arrest 28 during raids

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Po­lice have ar­rest­ed 28 peo­ple in con­nec­tion with a num­ber of se­ri­ous crimes in the East­ern Di­vi­sion. The ar­rests came as of­fi­cers con­duct­ed Op­er­a­tion Strike Back (OSB) ex­er­cis­es be­tween Thurs­day and Fri­day night.

Act­ing un­der the su­per­vi­sion of Snr Supt Bel­fon, Supt De­osaran and ASP Rayme, of­fi­cers of the East­ern Di­vi­sion Task Force (EDTF), Crim­i­nal In­ves­ti­ga­tions De­part­ment (CID), Traf­fic Sec­tion, War­rant Staff and Charge Room car­ried out ex­ten­sive search­es of known drug blocks, ex­e­cut­ed sev­er­al search war­rants and stopped and searched ve­hi­cles.

Of the 28 ar­rest­ed, one man was held for sac­ri­lege while an­oth­er was held or breach of a pro­tec­tion or­der aris­ing from a do­mes­tic vi­o­lence dis­pute, rob­bery with vi­o­lence and ma­li­cious dam­age. Three men were al­so ar­rest­ed for ma­li­cious wound­ing, re­sist­ing ar­rest and ob­scene lan­guage re­spec­tive­ly and were de­tained for pos­ses­sion of mar­i­jua­na. The re­main­ing 21 were held on out­stand­ing war­rants. Al­though 20 fixed penal­ty no­tices were is­sued, no one was ar­rest­ed for dri­ving un­der the in­flu­ence.

Ad­di­tion­al­ly, an an­ti-crime ex­er­cise con­duct­ed in the North East­ern Di­vi­sion (NED) re­sult­ed in three peo­ple be­ing ar­rest­ed for pos­ses­sion of mar­i­jua­na. Al­so in a sep­a­rate in­ci­dent with­in the NED di­vi­sion, two guns, a quan­ti­ty of am­mu­ni­tion and cam­ou­flage cloth­ing were found and seized.

The ex­er­cise was spear­head­ed by Snr Supt In­raj Bal­ram, ASP Rame­sar, In­sp Baird, su­per­vised by Cpl Lavia and con­duct­ed be­tween 1 pm and 11 pm on Fri­day in the San Juan dis­trict.

Act­ing on in­for­ma­tion, of­fi­cers went to Kan­hai Street, Aranguez, where they stopped and search a ve­hi­cle with two men which re­sult­ed in 77 grammes of mar­i­jua­na be­ing found and seized. The men were ar­rest­ed and charged in con­nec­tion and are ex­pect­ed to ap­pear be­fore a mag­is­trate to­mor­row. The of­fi­cers then pro­ceed­ed to the El So­cor­ro home of a known of­fend­er where they ex­e­cut­ed a search war­rant and dis­cov­ered 15 grammes of mar­i­jua­na. The sus­pect was ar­rest­ed in con­nec­tion with the find. He too is ex­pect­ed to ap­pear in court to­mor­row.

Al­so based on in­for­ma­tion re­ceived, of­fi­cers went to Newalloville Road Ex­ten­sion, San Juan, where a search of an aban­doned build­ing was con­duct­ed and two re­volvers with six rounds of .38 am­mu­ni­tion, one cam­ou­flage jack­et and one cam­ou­flage pants were found.