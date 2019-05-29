Trinidad: Cop who got promoted recently dies suddenly at home

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — A police officer who recently secured a promotion died suddenly at his home on Tuesday.

Dexter Theophille, 47, was discovered unresponsive by his wife at their home in Enterprise, Chaguanas.

He was attached to the Inter-Agency Task Force.

Police said foul play is not suspected in the officer’s death.

An autopsy is expected to be performed on Wednesday.



Theophille, originally from La Brea, was also a noted singer who performed at several events across the country.

His colleagues, relatives and fans have expresses condolences to his family on social media.

One person wrote, “My heart aches. You’ve touched my life and so many others. Even if I asked you to do it a million times, you never got tired of singing my fav (Lionel Richie’s – Truly). Thank you for all the advice you’ve given me. It’s really hard to comprehend that you’re gone. I’ve been contemplating life since I found out.”

Another said, “At 1st I was questioning God but that was wrong God knows what he’s doing Dexter Theophille we love u always have and always will look over us ik if u was here you would have said allyuh don’t cry come on come on don’t cry allyuh know that how life is.”

