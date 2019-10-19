Trinidad: Cop shot dead shortly after telling wife ‘I love you’

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — A police officer was found dead near a primary school this afternoon, shortly after he called his wife and said he loved her.
Constable Brendon Mohammed, a fingerprint expert working with the Criminal Records Office in Port of Spain, was found shot in the head.
A gun was found near his body.
A farmer walking along Robert Trace, Warrenville found the body around 12.30 p.m.
There was a single gunshot wound to the head.
The body was clad in the clothing that Mohammed was seen wearing when he left home to attend court – purple shirt, black dress pants and dress shoes.
Mohammed lived at El Carmen Road, St. Helena.
(0)(0)
More Trinidad and Tobago News Stories
- Trinidad: Woman found with throat slit October 18, 2019
- Official accuses Trinidad private sector of being lazy October 18, 2019
- Trinidad: Baby’s skull fractured in fight October 16, 2019
- Trinidad: Cops charged for misbehavior, perverting justice October 15, 2019
- Trinidad: Lumberer, friend found murdered October 14, 2019
- Trinidad: Two men arrested with fake US currency October 14, 2019
- Trinidad: Church services resume at rehab centre October 14, 2019