Don't Miss
190,000+ Facebook fans; millions of page views every month, locally and worldwide — St. Lucia News Online… still ‘The People’s Choice’ :)

Trinidad: Cop shot dead shortly after telling wife ‘I love you’

By Trinidad Express
October 18, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Found dead: Brendon Mohammed

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — A police officer was found dead near a primary school this afternoon, shortly after he called his wife and said he loved her.

Constable Brendon Mohammed, a fingerprint expert working with the Criminal Records Office in Port of Spain, was found shot in the head.

A gun was found near his body.

A farmer walking along Robert Trace, Warrenville found the body around 12.30 p.m.

There was a single gunshot wound to the head.

The body was clad in the clothing that Mohammed was seen wearing when he left home to attend court – purple shirt, black dress pants and dress shoes.

Mohammed lived at El Carmen Road, St. Helena.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

More Trinidad and Tobago News Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.