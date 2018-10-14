Don't Miss
Trinidad cop allegedly confesses to raping 20-year-old woman

By Trinidad Express
October 14, 2018

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — A police officer allegedly surrendered to his colleagues on Saturday and confessed that he sexually assaulting a woman.

Ten minutes after the special reserve police officer allegedly admitted to his crime, the victim walked into the station to report it.

At around 2.35a.m. the officer, who is attached to the Guard Unit, went to the Couva Police Station and stated that he met the victim at a club located at Southern Main Road, Couva, on Friday.

The officer allegedly told his colleagues that he was rostered to work on Friday but instead went to the club.

The report stated that he took the victim, a 20 year old woman, to an unknown location where he assaulted her.

The police report further stated that around 2.45 am the victim arrived at the police station and made a report with similar information.

She was taken to the Couva District Health Facility to be examined by a district medical officer.

The officer was detained as investigations continue into the incident.

