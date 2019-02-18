Don't Miss
Trinidad: Community leader accuses police of terrorizing his daughters

By Derek Achong
February 18, 2019

Cedric “Burkie” Burke speaks to GML during an interview near his Sea Lots home after being released by police yesterday.

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Com­mu­ni­ty leader Cedric “Burkie” Burke yes­ter­day ap­pealed to po­lice of­fi­cers to re­spect women’s pri­va­cy when car­ry­ing out raids.

In a brief in­ter­view near his Sea Lots home short­ly af­ter he was re­leased from po­lice cus­tody yes­ter­day morn­ing, Burke claimed po­lice of­fi­cers act­ed in­ap­pro­pri­ate­ly to his fe­male rel­a­tives when they ar­rest­ed him and raid­ed two of his homes last week.

He said his four teenage daugh­ters and their moth­ers were asleep at both prop­er­ties when po­lice ar­rived. He said male po­lice of­fi­cers ig­nored pleas for the women to be al­lowed to get dressed be­fore they car­ried out their search­es. He claimed they re­fused and forced the women to ex­pose them­selves.

“They forced them to re­move the sheets from their bod­ies, which is in­ap­pro­pri­ate in any fo­rum. On top of that, they had them with guns point­ing at them,” Burke said.

He said that the of­fi­cers on­ly stopped when a se­nior of­fi­cer ar­rived on the scene and ques­tioned their treat­ment of the women.

“I think they should have been pre­pared be­cause they know where they were com­ing and who would be there. That is my con­cern,” he said.

He said there should have been fe­male of­fi­cers present to con­duct the in­ti­mate search­es.

‘FORCED TO EXPOSE THEIR BODIES’: Cedric “Burkie” Burke speaks to the Express at his Sea Lots home yesterday. — Photo: GYASI GONZALES

Burke did not seem con­cerned about how he was treat­ed by the po­lice over the past few days but said he was deeply trou­bled about what hap­pened to his rel­a­tives.

“My two daugh­ters are trau­ma­tised. To be 14 or 15-years-old and have to ex­pose your body to men point­ing guns at you, they are not ac­cus­tomed to that,” he said.

Burke said he be­lieved he was de­tained in con­nec­tion with a re­cent shoot­ing.

“Last night, they come to the sta­tion and say some­thing about a shoot­ing, but I don’t have an idea what they are talk­ing about,” he said.

He said he and his male rel­a­tives are ac­cus­tomed to be­ing con­front­ed by the po­lice but he felt his daugh­ters should not have to en­dure such treat­ment.

“I have al­ways been the tar­get of law en­force­ment through­out my life. That is not a wor­ry or prob­lem to me,” he said.

