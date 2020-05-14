Trinidad: Cocaine suspect dies by suspected suicide at police station

Share This On:

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — A prisoner was found hanging in a cell at the Penal Police Station on Monday night.

Kelly Gopaulsingh, 60, of Quarry Road, Morne Diablo, was found hanging by a belt tied to the bars of a cell, a police report said.

Gopaulsingh was arrested for possession of cocaine by PC Heralal, and brought to the station around 7 p.m.

The cocaine amounted to one gramme, accor­ding to a police report.

A police constable checked on him around 11.05 p.m., and Gopaul­singh was found unresponsive, hanging from the bars of the cell, with a green canvas belt tied to his neck.

A district medical officer pronounced him dead at the scene.

A senior police offi­cer said it is being treated as a case of suicide.

The officer told the Express when Gopaulsingh was brought to the police station, in keeping with Trinidad and Tobago Police Service policy, he took off his belt and handed it to police officers.

It is suspected when the offi­cers left the cell area, he reached through the bars and grabbed the belt.

The body was taken to the San Fernando mortuary for an autopsy yesterday.

