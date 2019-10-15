Don't Miss
190,000+ Facebook fans; millions of page views every month, locally and worldwide — St. Lucia News Online… still ‘The People’s Choice’ :)

Trinidad: Church services resume at rehab centre

By Trinidad Guardian
October 14, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Pastor Glen Awong said he did nothing wrong and that the 69 people rescued were drug addicts and the homeless

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Church ser­vices re­sumed on Sat­ur­day at the Trans­formed Life Min­istry, East­ern Main Road in Arou­ca and the at­ten­dance was de­scribed as “the usu­al.”

The Pas­tor, Glen Awong, was al­so said to be “do­ing well.”

Speak­ing with the Guardian Me­dia yes­ter­day, a long-stand­ing church mem­ber, from since in­cep­tion, who wished not to be named, said since last Wednes­day’s po­lice op­er­a­tion where 69 res­i­dents from the Min­istry’s Re­ha­bil­i­ta­tion Cen­tre were tak­en away by the po­lice, the church mem­bers and staff have all been af­fect­ed.

She claimed that all they need­ed was for the truth to come out, in­sist­ing that there was no hu­man traf­fick­ing and mod­ern-day slav­ery tak­ing place at the cen­tre.

For the first time since the op­er­a­tion, Awong re­sumed ser­vices on Sat­ur­day.

“All I can say is that my pas­tor is con­tin­u­ing to trust in God for the truth to come out and he is do­ing all his best…Well, I went to church on Sat­ur­day and we praised God and he (re­fer­ring to Awong) was do­ing well…I be­ing re­al miss, is re­al­ly false al­le­ga­tions they have against the man,” the mem­ber said.

Asked what Awong’s ser­mon was about on Sat­ur­day, she did not spec­i­fy but gave a gen­er­al idea of what he preach­es.

“He will preach like every oth­er church…about God, about the Ten Com­mand­ments…every thing comes from the Bible. He would read the Bible and ex­plain it to the church. He will talk about bap­tism, you know like nor­mal thing when you go to church what you will hear.”

She added: “He al­ways want you to cov­er up your head, wear long clothes to cov­er up your body. He is a fa­ther fig­ure to me and al­so, a teacher. He nev­er tell me no false al­le­ga­tions…all those things they say­ing is false, false, false.”

Po­lice Com­mis­sion­er Gary Grif­fith will host a news con­fer­ence at 1pm to­day on “the le­gal­i­ty of the treat­ment of per­sons in cen­tres”.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.