Trinidad: Church services resume at rehab centre

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Church services resumed on Saturday at the Transformed Life Ministry, Eastern Main Road in Arouca and the attendance was described as “the usual.”
The Pastor, Glen Awong, was also said to be “doing well.”
Speaking with the Guardian Media yesterday, a long-standing church member, from since inception, who wished not to be named, said since last Wednesday’s police operation where 69 residents from the Ministry’s Rehabilitation Centre were taken away by the police, the church members and staff have all been affected.
She claimed that all they needed was for the truth to come out, insisting that there was no human trafficking and modern-day slavery taking place at the centre.
For the first time since the operation, Awong resumed services on Saturday.
“All I can say is that my pastor is continuing to trust in God for the truth to come out and he is doing all his best…Well, I went to church on Saturday and we praised God and he (referring to Awong) was doing well…I being real miss, is really false allegations they have against the man,” the member said.
Asked what Awong’s sermon was about on Saturday, she did not specify but gave a general idea of what he preaches.
“He will preach like every other church…about God, about the Ten Commandments…every thing comes from the Bible. He would read the Bible and explain it to the church. He will talk about baptism, you know like normal thing when you go to church what you will hear.”
She added: “He always want you to cover up your head, wear long clothes to cover up your body. He is a father figure to me and also, a teacher. He never tell me no false allegations…all those things they saying is false, false, false.”
Police Commissioner Gary Griffith will host a news conference at 1pm today on “the legality of the treatment of persons in centres”.