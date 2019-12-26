Don't Miss
Trinidad: Chaguanas man’s murder caught on video Christmas night

By Trinidad Express
December 26, 2019

The victim being shot

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — A Chaguanas man was gunned down on Christmas night.

The killing of Kendrick Phillip, 25, of Chrissie Terrace, Enterprise, was the third murder recorded yesterday.

A video clip of the incident showed Phillip and a group of men were liming on the street at Chrissie Terrace.

The gunman firing on his target

Around 8.40 p.m. a blue Nissan Tiida pulled alongside them and three men with handguns alighted from the vehicle.

They opened fire on the group, and the limers ran in different directions to escape.

One of the men hid beneath a vehicle that was parked on the street.

Phillip was the apparent target. Only six seconds elapsed between when he first realised the gunmen were approaching, and when he was shot multiple times.

The shooters returned to the vehicle and sped off.

Another man was grazed by a bullet to the head.

The injured men were taken to the Chaguanas District Health Facility where Phillip was pronounced dead.

Officers of the Chaguanas CID, Central Division Task Force and Homicide Region III responded.

Police retrieved at least 27 spent shells from the scene.

Two men were killed on Christmas Day during separate shooting incidents in Arima and Diego Martin.

The dead men have been identified as 19-year-old Jamali Williams, of Chin Chin Road, Cunupia, and Joseph Hernandez, 55, of Hummingbird Circular, Simeon Road, Four Roads, Diego Martin.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

