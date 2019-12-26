Trinidad: Chaguanas man’s murder caught on video Christmas night

Share This On:

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — A Chaguanas man was gunned down on Christmas night.

The killing of Kendrick Phillip, 25, of Chrissie Terrace, Enterprise, was the third murder recorded yesterday.

A video clip of the incident showed Phillip and a group of men were liming on the street at Chrissie Terrace.

Around 8.40 p.m. a blue Nissan Tiida pulled alongside them and three men with handguns alighted from the vehicle.

They opened fire on the group, and the limers ran in different directions to escape.

One of the men hid beneath a vehicle that was parked on the street.

Phillip was the apparent target. Only six seconds elapsed between when he first realised the gunmen were approaching, and when he was shot multiple times.

The shooters returned to the vehicle and sped off.

Another man was grazed by a bullet to the head.

The injured men were taken to the Chaguanas District Health Facility where Phillip was pronounced dead.

Officers of the Chaguanas CID, Central Division Task Force and Homicide Region III responded.

Police retrieved at least 27 spent shells from the scene.

Two men were killed on Christmas Day during separate shooting incidents in Arima and Diego Martin.

The dead men have been identified as 19-year-old Jamali Williams, of Chin Chin Road, Cunupia, and Joseph Hernandez, 55, of Hummingbird Circular, Simeon Road, Four Roads, Diego Martin.

