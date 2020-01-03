Trinidad: Chaguanas man is second road fatality for the year

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) – A 20-year-old man died in a crash on Thurs­day night along the Uri­ah But­ler High­way.

He has been iden­ti­fied as Nick­elle Luke Fos­ter of Cha­ro­nia Av­enue, Ed­in­burgh South in Ch­agua­nas.

Guardian Me­dia was told that Fos­ter’s car flipped sev­er­al times along the south­bound lane near the Mon­roe Road Fly­over short­ly af­ter 8 pm.

Fos­ter re­port­ed­ly suf­fered sig­nif­i­cant head trau­ma and died on the scene.

Po­lice be­lieve that he was speed­ing along the high­way when he lost con­trol of the wheel.

Nick­elle Luke Fos­ter was the sec­ond ac­ci­dent vic­tim for the year.

The first dead­ly ac­ci­dent oc­curred in To­ba­go.

