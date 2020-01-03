Trinidad: Chaguanas man is second road fatality for the year

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) – A 20-year-old man died in a crash on Thursday night along the Uriah Butler Highway.
He has been identified as Nickelle Luke Foster of Charonia Avenue, Edinburgh South in Chaguanas.
Guardian Media was told that Foster’s car flipped several times along the southbound lane near the Monroe Road Flyover shortly after 8 pm.
Foster reportedly suffered significant head trauma and died on the scene.
Police believe that he was speeding along the highway when he lost control of the wheel.
Nickelle Luke Foster was the second accident victim for the year.
The first deadly accident occurred in Tobago.
