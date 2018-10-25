Trinidad: CDB funds to aid flood relief efforts

Share This On:

(CMC) – The Barbados based Caribbean Development Bank (CDB)) will be providing financial support in the form of grant funding towards emergency relief efforts for communities affected by recent flooding.

Minister of Planning and Development, Camille Robinson-Regis,in a statement on Thursday said the assistance through the utilisation of the Emergency Response Grant under the CDB’s Disaster Management Strategy and Operational Guidelines amounts to US $200,000.

The relief from this grant will be executed by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in collaboration with local authorities.

President of the CDB, Dr. Warren Smith, who has expressed solidarity with the Government and people of Trinidad and Tobago , added that as Caribbean people there is a common understanding of what is happening because of shared experiences with such weather conditions.

Smith stated his gratitude for the conversation with Robinson-Regis and echoed the Bank’s willingness to provide assistance to the nation via this grant.

The Planning and Development Minister also commended the efforts of private citizens and corporations, as well as Government agencies who have offered support and reiterated the Government’s commitment to ensuring that all affected citizens continue to have access to relief and aid.