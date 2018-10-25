Don't Miss
719,304 unique visitors (Sept. 2018) TRAFFIC/RANKING MATTERS.

Trinidad: CDB funds to aid flood relief efforts

By CMC
October 25, 2018

 Share This On:

Share1
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

(CMC) – The Barbados based Caribbean Development Bank (CDB)) will be providing financial support in the form of grant funding towards emergency relief efforts for communities affected by recent flooding.

Minister of Planning and Development, Camille Robinson-Regis,in a statement on Thursday said the assistance through the utilisation of the Emergency Response Grant under the CDB’s Disaster Management Strategy and Operational Guidelines amounts to US $200,000.

The relief from this grant will be executed by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in collaboration with local authorities.

President of the CDB, Dr. Warren Smith, who has expressed solidarity with the Government and people of Trinidad and Tobago , added that as Caribbean people there is a common understanding of what is happening because of shared experiences with such weather conditions.

Smith stated his gratitude for the conversation with Robinson-Regis and echoed the Bank’s willingness to provide assistance to the nation via this grant.

The Planning and Development Minister also commended the efforts of private citizens and corporations, as well as Government agencies who have offered support and reiterated the Government’s commitment to ensuring that all affected citizens continue to have access to relief and aid.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.