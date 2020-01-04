Trinidad: Cash pastor’s sermons linked to ‘doomsday prophet’

Share This On:

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — The teachings of a 20th-­century American Pentecostal and so-called “doomsday prophet”, who had ties to the dreaded Ku Klux Klan (KKK), are part of the sermons of Pastor Vinworth Dayal, controversial head of the Third Exodus Assembly Church in Longdenville.

Dayal, who is being questioned by local authorities after he tried to convert $28 million in cash to the new polymer $100 bills on the eve of the Government’s December 31 deadline, has frequently used the teachings of so-called end-time prophet William ­Branham in his ministering.

Branham, who lived from 1909 to 1965, appears prominently on one of the Assembly’s websites, while his preachings and prophe­cies about Armageddon are also quoted in sermons broadcast by Dayal.

The local church has also included on one of its websites a ­category called “The Watchers”, dedicated to showcasing events that followers of Branham’s doctrine believe are proof of his claim to be the return of the Biblical prophet Elijah, during which he predicted the end of days.

The Assembly’s media site where “The Watchers” is featured and which also states, “Modern Events Made Clear, By Vindicated Prophecy”, is headed by a Branham quote: “Behold I will send you Elijah the prophet before the coming of the great and dreadful day of the LORD. Malachi 4:5.

“Nations are breaking, Israel’s awaking, The signs that the prophets foretold; The Gentile days numbered with horrors encumbered; Eternity soon will unfold.”

Followers of Branham refer to his teachings as “The Message” and, according to the William ­Marrion Branham Historical Research website, he also claimed to have received supernatural signs, including an angelic visit.

Branham was a Christian minister and faith healer who is believed to have initiated the post-World War II healing revival. He is also regarded as a father of modern tele­vangelism and the rise of “charismatic” Christian leaders.

John Collins, the author and webmaster of “William ­Branham: Historical Research”, has also docu­mented on his website ­numerous cases of followers of The Message being found in ­nefarious activities.

Collins, according to his website, “was born and raised in ‘The Message’ cult following of William Branham, and is the grandson of Willard Collins, former pastor of William Branham’s ‘Branham Taber­nacle’ in Jeffersonville, Indiana”, the website states.

Collins’s website now features updated news items from Trinidad on Third Exodus, including a raid on Thursday on the Longdenville church and a La Romaine house where his children live.

