Trinidad: Cabinet announces 14-day travel restrictions from China

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) – Cabinet has agreed to a travel restriction on anyone travelling from China to Trinidad and Tobago, in light of the spread of coronavirus.
Health Minister Terrance Deyalsingh says that with immediate effect – once necessary legal provisions are put in place -“persons who are presently living in China or visiting China, regardless of nationality, will not be allowed entry into Trinidad and Tobago for 14 days after leaving China.”
Speaking at today’s post-Cabinet news conference, he added: “If you left China tomorrow you will not be allowed into T&T until February 14.”
He said the reason for the 14 days is that the incubation period for coronavirus lasts for that period.
He said it is now for the attorney general’s office and the chief immigration officer to effect the travel restrictions.
The minister added that the Ministry of Health, under the public health ordinance, will designate coronavirus as a dangerous infectious disease as done with ebola in 2014.
He said that once that is done these measure will be put into effect almost immediately.
The minister said that 18,588 people have been screened after arriving at Piarco and no one has so far been found with the virus.
More Caribbean Stories
- Antigua and Barbuda shuts down border with China due to coronavirus January 31, 2020
- New technologies bring governments closer to the people January 31, 2020
- Caribbean health and tourism authorities proactive on coronavirus January 31, 2020
- Guyana urged to end ban on gay sex January 31, 2020
- Jamaica: Panty thief beaten in MoBay January 31, 2020
- Trinidad therapist happy with lifted ban on sex toys January 31, 2020
- 0 homicides in Bermuda in 2019 January 31, 2020