Trinidad: Cabinet announces 14-day travel restrictions from China

By Trinidad Guardian
January 31, 2020

A Taiwanese man wears a mask at a metro station in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. According to the Taiwan Centers of Disease Control (CDC) Tuesday, the eighth case diagnosed with the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) has been confirmed in Taiwan. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) – Cab­i­net has agreed to a trav­el re­stric­tion on any­one trav­el­ling from Chi­na to Trinidad and To­ba­go, in light of the spread of coro­n­avirus.

Health Min­is­ter Ter­rance Deyals­ingh says that with im­me­di­ate ef­fect – once nec­es­sary le­gal pro­vi­sions are put in place -“per­sons who are present­ly liv­ing in Chi­na or vis­it­ing Chi­na, re­gard­less of na­tion­al­i­ty, will not be al­lowed en­try in­to Trinidad and To­ba­go for 14 days af­ter leav­ing Chi­na.”

Speak­ing at to­day’s post-Cab­i­net news con­fer­ence, he added: “If you left Chi­na to­mor­row you will not be al­lowed in­to T&T un­til Feb­ru­ary 14.”

He said the rea­son for the 14 days is that the in­cu­ba­tion pe­ri­od for coro­n­avirus lasts for that pe­ri­od.

He said it is now for the at­tor­ney gen­er­al’s of­fice and the chief im­mi­gra­tion of­fi­cer to ef­fect the trav­el re­stric­tions.

The min­is­ter added that the Min­istry of Health, un­der the pub­lic health or­di­nance, will des­ig­nate coro­n­avirus as a dan­ger­ous in­fec­tious dis­ease as done with ebo­la in 2014.

He said that once that is done these mea­sure will be put in­to ef­fect al­most im­me­di­ate­ly.

The min­is­ter said that 18,588 peo­ple have been screened af­ter ar­riv­ing at Pi­ar­co and no one has so far been found with the virus.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

