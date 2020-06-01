Don't Miss

Trinidad businesswoman missing

By Trinidad Guardian
June 1, 2020

Sandra Bisson

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Sandra Bisson 52, was reported missing to the Gasparillo Police Station, yesterday.

Sandra is of East Indian descent, 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a medium build, brown complexion, and blonde shoulder-length hair.

She is the owner of Sandra Smiles and Styles Beauty Salon. She was last seen on May 29, 2020, wearing a short pink dress and brown cardigan.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sandra Bissoon is asked to contact the Gasparillo Police Station at 650-2193 or contact 999, 555, CRIME STOPPERS at 800-TIPS, or share the information via the TTPS Mobile App.

