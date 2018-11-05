Trinidad: Businessman’s killing a revenge hit, cops say

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — The execution of Kedar Ali-Mark is being described by police as a revenge hit.
Several theories for the execution have surfaced which involve another businessman who was close to Ali-Mark and unpaid money for a car.
Investigators said Ali-Mark, 34, of Harris Village, South Oropouche, had information about a hit which was placed on a man in October following a dispute over money. This led to the October 22 shooting death of truck driver Ramchan Simboo, 58, at Thicke Village, Fyzabad. However, Simboo was mistakenly identified as the target by the killers and the person who was supposed to be shot dead survived.
Investigators said Ali-Mark knew who killed Simboo and a hit was subsequently placed on his head. On October 31, a person close to Ali-Mark also survived death when bandits opened fire at Anand’s Low Price Supermarket in Debe and killed security guard Kenwyn Williams, 37, of Mc Cloud Trace, Freeport. Williams, who was employed with TT Security Services Limited, was shot in the head at the mall entrance. Police believe Williams was also an innocent casualty.
Ali-Mark, the owner of Kedar Enterprises, was known to be a close associate of Anand Ramnarinesingh, the owner of Anand Low Price Group of Companies. He had contributed to fixing a bad road in his district several months ago.
Investigators also said the killing of Ali-Mark is expected to spark further reprisal killings.
In March and April 2015, the Counter Trafficking Unit laid human trafficking charges against Ali-Mark and two others, Mark Sai Singh, 23, of Gasparillo and Princes Town resident Alana Lagan, 31, the common-law wife of murdered south businessman Rishi Chatoor. Lagan, who appeared before the Princes Town court on June 8, 2015, was placed on $250,000 bail while Ali-Mark and Sai Singh were each placed on $200,000 bail.
Despite this, Ali-Mark continued to operate the 4Play Hotel and Lounge on Bertrand Street. Police said they are working on information which could lead to arrests. Anyone with information can also contact CrimeStoppers at 800-TIPS or call 482-GARY.