Trinidad: Businessman’s killing a revenge hit, cops say

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — The ex­e­cu­tion of Kedar Ali-Mark is be­ing de­scribed by po­lice as a re­venge hit.

Sev­er­al the­o­ries for the ex­e­cu­tion have sur­faced which in­volve an­oth­er busi­ness­man who was close to Ali-Mark and un­paid mon­ey for a car.

In­ves­ti­ga­tors said Ali-Mark, 34, of Har­ris Vil­lage, South Oropouche, had in­for­ma­tion about a hit which was placed on a man in Oc­to­ber fol­low­ing a dis­pute over mon­ey. This led to the Oc­to­ber 22 shoot­ing death of truck dri­ver Ram­chan Sim­boo, 58, at Thicke Vil­lage, Fyz­abad. How­ev­er, Sim­boo was mis­tak­en­ly iden­ti­fied as the tar­get by the killers and the per­son who was sup­posed to be shot dead sur­vived.

In­ves­ti­ga­tors said Ali-Mark knew who killed Sim­boo and a hit was sub­se­quent­ly placed on his head. On Oc­to­ber 31, a per­son close to Ali-Mark al­so sur­vived death when ban­dits opened fire at Anand’s Low Price Su­per­mar­ket in Debe and killed se­cu­ri­ty guard Ken­wyn Williams, 37, of Mc Cloud Trace, Freeport. Williams, who was em­ployed with TT Se­cu­ri­ty Ser­vices Lim­it­ed, was shot in the head at the mall en­trance. Po­lice be­lieve Williams was al­so an in­no­cent ca­su­al­ty.

Ali-Mark, the own­er of Kedar En­ter­pris­es, was known to be a close as­so­ciate of Anand Ram­nar­i­nesingh, the own­er of Anand Low Price Group of Com­pa­nies. He had con­tributed to fix­ing a bad road in his dis­trict sev­er­al months ago.

In­ves­ti­ga­tors al­so said the killing of Ali-Mark is ex­pect­ed to spark fur­ther reprisal killings.

In March and April 2015, the Counter Traf­fick­ing Unit laid hu­man traf­fick­ing charges against Ali-Mark and two oth­ers, Mark Sai Singh, 23, of Gas­par­il­lo and Princes Town res­i­dent Alana La­gan, 31, the com­mon-law wife of mur­dered south busi­ness­man Rishi Cha­toor. La­gan, who ap­peared be­fore the Princes Town court on June 8, 2015, was placed on $250,000 bail while Ali-Mark and Sai Singh were each placed on $200,000 bail.

De­spite this, Ali-Mark con­tin­ued to op­er­ate the 4Play Ho­tel and Lounge on Bertrand Street. Po­lice said they are work­ing on in­for­ma­tion which could lead to ar­rests. Any­one with in­for­ma­tion can al­so con­tact CrimeStop­pers at 800-TIPS or call 482-GARY.