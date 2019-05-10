Trinidad: Businessman shot dead while praying in Mosque

Share This On:

Pin +1 0 Shares

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) A businessman was shot dead while saying prayers in a mosque in California, Couva, on Friday.

Haniff Mohammed, a contractor, was killed inside the premises.

The shooting happened around 1.30 p.m. at Junon Street.

Member of Parliament for Couva South Rudranath Indarsingh said the killing sent shock waves through the community.

During a telephone interview while he was at Parliament, Indarsingh said: “This brazen attack on someone inside a mosque sends a chill down my spine. This happened during the holy month of Ramadhan. That someone should disrespect the mosque like this is shocking”, said Indarsingh. “Criminals are behaving with a sense of impunity and are clearly demonstrating to the Government is in charge and lawlessness is the order of the day. “

Police officers of Homicide Region III, Couva CID, and Central Division Task Force have responded to the scene.

( 0 ) ( 0 )