Don't Miss
Add us on Whatsapp, +1758 712 6700

Trinidad: Businessman shot dead while praying in Mosque

St. Lucia News Online
May 10, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares

The body of Haniff Mohammed

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) A businessman was shot dead while saying prayers in a mosque in California, Couva, on Friday.

Haniff Mohammed, a contractor, was killed inside the premises.

The shooting happened around 1.30 p.m. at Junon Street.

Member of Parliament for Couva South Rudranath Indarsingh said the killing sent shock waves through the community.

Haniff Mohammed

During a telephone interview while he was at Parliament, Indarsingh said: “This brazen attack on someone inside a mosque sends a chill down my spine. This happened during the holy month of Ramadhan. That someone should disrespect the mosque like this is shocking”, said Indarsingh. “Criminals are behaving with a sense of impunity and are clearly demonstrating to the Government is in charge and lawlessness is the order of the day. “

Police officers of Homicide Region III, Couva CID, and Central Division Task Force have responded to the scene.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares
Copyright 2019 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.