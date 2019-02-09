Trinidad business delegation ends visit to Jamaica

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Feb 8, CMC – A Trinidad and Tobago trade delegation is ending a four-day mission here, Friday with the Jamaica government emphasising the need to increase trade opportunities within the 15-member Caribbean Community (CARICOM) grouping.

Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister, Kamina Johnson Smith, reminded the delegation, hosted by the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce, of the commitment by regional governments to provide the environment for improving trade relations within the Caribbean.

She said the Caribbean Single Market and Economy (CSME) that allows for the free movement of goods, skills, labour and services across the region, has the capacity to “stimulate greater production, greater competitiveness, high levels of domestic and foreign investments as well as increase employment and growth of intra- and inter-regional trade.

“Sadly, the facilitation of production integration and efficiency and, by extension, the competitiveness of member states have not fully been realised yet,” she told the representatives of the 10 companies, ranging from construction, architectural services, to software development, marketing and advertising.

Johnson Smith said the CSME must be fully understood and used optimally “if it is to achieve the economic gains for national development.

“The CSME is largely about you. It is largely about putting private sector at the front, at the centre and heart of regional integration,” she said, noting that regional leaders at a special summit in Trinidad last December, had underscored the importance of strengthening engagement with the private sector.

Johnson Smith said that the Caribbean Business Council, aimed at promoting private-sector interest, will become an integral mechanism to ensure that the voice of the business community is heard.

“It is important. Business is what will make this work. It is not a philosophical consideration or the bureaucratic mechanisms which will, at the end of the day, get us to where we want to go. It is businesses employing people, investing, trading and moving forward together that will make the difference ultimately,” she said.

Chief Executive Officer of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Gabriel Faria, said that the visit to Jamaica came at the request of his members, who were keen on visiting the Caribbean country.

“We wanted to come and meet with the different parties – JAMPRO, the Jamaica Stock Exchange and the Chamber here, so we could look at opportunities to further develop business relationships between the two countries,” he said, adding that members are looking to network and expand their businesses overseas.

“They are looking for opportunities to network and to create new partnerships. So some are smaller companies and by coming with the Chamber, we are able to help them to settle meetings. We are able to help them to network in an environment like this,” he added.