Boy, 16, charged with raping girl in school

By Trinidad Express
February 7, 2019

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — A 16-year-old boy expected to appear in court today, charged with sexual penetration of a 15-year-old girl.

The boy, who will answer to the charge before the Port of Spain Children’s Court is accused of having sexual intercourse with the victim against her will on the compound of a Port of Spain school on April 24, last year.

A report of the incident was made on the same day and an investigation launched by the Child Protection Unit, Port of Spain Division under the supervision of Insp. Gideon Rayon Dickson.

The boy surrendered himself to police on Wednesday and was charged for the offence on the same date, by PC Joel Frederick of CPU POS.

