Trinidad: Boy, 13, doused with boiling water: Woman goes to jail

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – A WOMAN who allegedly threw a pot of hot water on a 13-year-old boy was yesterday denied bail.
Security officer Vanessa Bobb of San Fernando appeared via virtual hearing before San Fernando senior magistrate Jo-Anne Connor charged with assault of a minor on April 30.
The child sustained burns to his right leg and private part.
Bobb was not called upon to plea to the indictable charge laid by constable Baksh.
The matter was prosecuted by Sgt Harold Ishmael and Connor remanded Bobb into custody for a tracing of her criminal record to be done. The case was adjourned to Wednesday.
It is alleged that Bobb asked the teen about damage to a television and when he said he did not know about it, a pot of hot water, which was on the stove, was thrown on him.
