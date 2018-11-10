Don't Miss
NO SURPRISE: Over 700,000 unique visitors per month for the past two months. TRAFFIC/RANKING MATTERS.

Trinidad-born woman and friend shot dead by stalker ex-boyfriend in Miami

By Trinidad Guardian
November 10, 2018

 Share This On:

Share7
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

Thales Ferreira, 27

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Three years after she left Trinidad and migrated to Florida, Trinidad-born Jenny Koonoolai-Jagdeo was shot dead along with her friend Michael Tarulli, at an apartment in Miami on Thursday.

The suspect, Thales Ferreira, 27, was Koonoolai-Jagdeo’s ex-boyfriend. He is now facing two counts of first-degree murder. Prior to the murder, Koonoolai-Jagdeo, 32, of Deerfield Beach, told neighbours that Ferreira was stalking her.

In a report by ABC news, Miami-Dade police said they were called to the apartment after being informed that a man’s body was seen near the front door.

The officers later found Koonoolai-Jagdeo bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds. At least ten gunshots were fired.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the night before the murder, they responded to a distress call that a person was banging on the front door of the apartment. At the time Koonoolai-Jagdeo told police that her ex-boyfriend, Ferreira, had been stalking her. Her complaint was documented in an incident report.

Based on the report from ABC news, surveillance video was obtained which shows a small black SUV arriving in the area shortly before the shooting occurred. The gunman walked toward the victim’s apartment and then got back to the SUV shortly after.

A witness later contacted the Broward Sheriff’s Office and told detectives that his gun had been stolen and used in a homicide.

It is believed that a 40-calibre Smith & Wesson was used to commit the crime.

Ferreira was arrested on the night of the murder while trying to board a flight to Brazil from Miami International Airport.

(0)(1)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.