Trinidad: ‘Belt buckle beating broke infant’s leg’ – Laventille man charged

By TRINIDAD EXPRESS
July 15, 2019

Kerry Wilson

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — A Laventille man is expected to appear before a Port of Spain Magistrate today, charged with cruelty to a then four-year-old child.

The alleged assault happened during the period August 20, 2016 to December 4, 2016.

Kerry Wilson, 41, was charged last Friday, after being arrested by officers of the Child Protection Unit-Port of Spain Division.

According to police, an infant girl was allegedly dealt blows about her body with a hand. The victim was also allegedly hit with a belt and belt buckle, which resulted in her sustaining a broken leg and a black and blue eye.

A report was made about the incident on December 4, 2016, and a warrant subsequently issued for his arrest.

Investigations were spearheaded by Supt. (Ag.) Chandool and ASP (Ag.) Claire Guy-Alleyne of CPU-POS, while Wilson was charged by WPC Makeda Edwards, also of CPU-POS.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

