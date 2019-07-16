Trinidad: ‘Belt buckle beating broke infant’s leg’ – Laventille man charged

Share This On:

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — A Laventille man is expected to appear before a Port of Spain Magistrate today, charged with cruelty to a then four-year-old child.

The alleged assault happened during the period August 20, 2016 to December 4, 2016.

Kerry Wilson, 41, was charged last Friday, after being arrested by officers of the Child Protection Unit-Port of Spain Division.

According to police, an infant girl was allegedly dealt blows about her body with a hand. The victim was also allegedly hit with a belt and belt buckle, which resulted in her sustaining a broken leg and a black and blue eye.

A report was made about the incident on December 4, 2016, and a warrant subsequently issued for his arrest.

Investigations were spearheaded by Supt. (Ag.) Chandool and ASP (Ag.) Claire Guy-Alleyne of CPU-POS, while Wilson was charged by WPC Makeda Edwards, also of CPU-POS.

