Trinidad bans raw and cooked poultry meat from Guyana

By Demerara Waves
June 1, 2019

(DEMERARA WAVES) — Minister of Agriculture Clarence Rambharat has advised that raw and cooked poultry meat from Guyana has been banned from entry into Trinidad and Tobago with immediate effect, Loop TT reported Friday.

“As a precaution the Ministry’s Chief Veterinary Office has notified the Customs and Excise Division of an immediate ban on raw and cooked poultry originating from Guyana. While Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago do not trade with each other in poultry, the ban is precautionary and targets passengers coming into Trinidad and Tobago with raw or cooked poultry in their possession. The ban is instituted because Guyana has advised of the existence of Duck virus hepatitis (DVH) in a part of Guyana,” the Minister stated.

However, he added that the virus is not present in Trinidad and Tobago.

Duck hepatitis virus is a highly fatal contagious disease of young ducklings, 1 to 28 days old.

