Trinidad: Baby dies from aspiration after being fed, put in crib

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) A post mortem examination on the body of a six-month-old baby girl who was found unresponsive at an El Socorro daycare centre on Thursday afternoon found that she died as a result of aspiration.

According to, www.healthline.com, “Aspiration pneumonia is a complication of pulmonary aspiration. Pulmonary aspiration is when you inhale food, stomach acid, or saliva into your lungs. You can also aspirate food that travels back up from your stomach to your esophagus.”

At around 1.30 p.m. Zuri Solene Cedeno of Mohammedville, El Socorro was at an El Socorro daycare centre when after being fed and she was placed in a crib to sleep.

Police said they were told that about half an hour after being placed in the crib, one of the daycare personnel checked on the baby they found her to be unresponsive.

After trying to revive the baby with no success, she was taken to El Socorro Health Centre where she was pronounced dead.

The forensic tests ruled out any suspicion of foul play.

Family members declined to speak with the Express.

Sgt Issaac of the Barataria CID is investigating.

