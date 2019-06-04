Trinidad attorney Chateram Sinanan is dead

Share This On:

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — Prominent San Fernando attorney and former a former president of the Criminal Bar Association Chateram Sinanan has died.

His death was confirmed by the Assembly of Southern Lawyers on Tuesday.

The Association stated, “It is with sorrow that we must inform you that Mr. Chaitram Sinanan departed this life today 4th June, 2019. The Assembly of Southern Lawyers extend condolences to the family.”

Sinanan was a criminal practitioner in San Fernando and he previously held the positions of chairman of the Environmental Commission and Chairman of the Legal Aid and Advisory Authority.

In February, Sinanan collapsed in the San Fernando High Court and had to be taken to the San Fernando General Hospital.

Sinanan, 52, was not well for some time and walked with the aid of a cane, the Express was told.

