Trinidad: Arrests, fines and jail if caught with glass bottles for Carnival

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) – Ar­rests, fines and even jail time are pos­si­ble penal­ties for those caught and ar­rest­ed with glass bot­tles dur­ing Car­ni­val this year.

The po­lice have warned that the Car­ni­val (Pro­hi­bi­tion of Glass Bot­tles) Reg­u­la­tions, 2020, will be en­forced this Car­ni­val.

The Reg­u­la­tions are made by the Pres­i­dent un­der Sec­tion 5 of the Pub­lic Hol­i­days and Fes­ti­vals Act.

They spec­i­fy those who are au­tho­rised to have glass bot­tles in their pos­ses­sion, and how close to a Car­ni­val event those au­tho­rised per­sons are al­lowed to be in pos­ses­sion of the glass bot­tles.

The Reg­u­la­tions, which will be ful­ly ac­ti­vat­ed at 4:00 am on Car­ni­val Mon­day and ex­pire at mid­night on Car­ni­val Tues­day, al­so de­tail the ex­tent of penal­ties for those ar­rest­ed for hav­ing glass bot­tles dur­ing the pro­hib­it­ed pe­ri­od.

De­tails of the Reg­u­la­tions fol­low…

THE CAR­NI­VAL (PRO­HI­BI­TION OF GLASS BOT­TLES) REG­U­LA­TIONS, 2020

Ci­ta­tion

1. These Reg­u­la­tions may be cit­ed as the Car­ni­val (Pro­hi­bi­tion of Glass Bot­tles) Reg­u­la­tions, 2020.

In­ter­pre­ta­tion

2. In these Reg­u­la­tions–

“au­tho­rised per­son” means–

(a) a per­son hold­ing a li­cence un­der the Liquor Li­cences Act;

(b) a per­son hold­ing a spe­cial event li­cence is­sued un­der the Spe­cial Event Or­der, 2020 made pur­suant to sec­tion 47C(2) of the Liquor Li­cences Act;

(c) a ven­dor hold­ing a food badge is­sued by the Min­istry of Health;

(d) a serv­er of a band reg­is­tered un­der the Car­ni­val Reg­u­la­tions, 2020;

(e) an em­ploy­ee of–

(i) a Mu­nic­i­pal Cor­po­ra­tion;

(ii) the CEPEP Com­pa­ny Lim­it­ed;

(iii) Trinidad and To­ba­go Sol­id Waste Man­age­ment Com­pa­ny Lim­it­ed (SWM­COL), who is on du­ty dur­ing the pe­ri­od of Car­ni­val; or

(f) an em­ploy­ee of a man­u­fac­tur­er or dis­trib­u­tor of bev­er­ages in glass bot­tles, who is on du­ty dur­ing the pe­ri­od of Car­ni­val;

“Car­ni­val event” means events oc­cur­ring dur­ing the pe­ri­od of Car­ni­val in Port-of-Spain, St. James, San Juan, San­ta Cruz, Mara­cas Bay, Tu­na­puna, Arou­ca, Ari­ma, San Rafael, Mara­cas St. Joseph, San­gre Grande, Rio Claro, Ma­yaro, Ch­agua­nas, Cou­va, Freeport, San Fer­nan­do, Princes Town, Fyz­abad, Siparia, Pe­nal, Ce­dros, Point Fortin, La Brea, San­ta Flo­ra, Scar­bor­ough, Crown Point and Rox­bor­ough;

“glass bot­tle” means a bot­tle which is made en­tire­ly or part­ly of glass;

“pe­ri­od of Car­ni­val” means the pe­ri­od com­menc­ing at 4.00 a.m. on Mon­day 24th Feb­ru­ary, 2020 and end­ing at mid­night on Tues­day 25th Feb­ru­ary,2020;

“po­lice of­fi­cer” means a mem­ber of the Po­lice Ser­vice with­in the mean­ing of sec­tion 5(11)(a)of the Act;

“pub­lic place” means any high­way, street, road, bridge, square, park or oth­er open space, oth­er than a beach, to which the pub­lic has, or is gen­er­al­ly or con­di­tion­al­ly grant­ed ac­cess;

Chap­ter 19:05

“the Act” means the Pub­lic Hol­i­days and Fes­ti­vals Act;

“vicin­i­ty” means a ra­dius of one hun­dred me­tres from the Car­ni­val event.

Pro­hi­bi­tion of glass bot­tles

3. (1) No per­son, oth­er than an au­tho­rised per­son, shall have a glass bot­tle with him, in or with­in the vicin­i­ty of, a Car­ni­val event in any pub­lic place dur­ing the pe­ri­od of Car­ni­val.

(2) No per­son, oth­er than an au­tho­rised per­son, shall serve or con­sume a bev­er­age from a glass bot­tle, in or with­in the vicin­i­ty of, a Car­ni­val event in any pub­lic place dur­ing the pe­ri­od of Car­ni­val.

(3) A per­son who con­tra­venes sub-reg­u­la­tion (1) or (2) com­mits an of­fence and is li­able on sum­ma­ry con­vic­tion to a fine of one thou­sand dol­lars and im­pris­on­ment for six months.

Seizure and dis­pos­al of glass bot­tles

4. (1) Where a per­son is found com­mit­ting an of­fence un­der reg­u­la­tion 3, a po­lice of­fi­cer may, with­out pro­ceed­ing to ar­rest that per­son, seize and take away any glass bot­tle which that per­son has with him.

(2) A glass bot­tle which is seized un­der sub-reg­u­la­tion (1) shall, in ac­cor­dance with sec­tion 5(8) of the Act, be for­feit­ed and kept in safe cus­tody by the Po­lice un­til dis­posed of in such man­ner as the Min­is­ter may di­rect.

Du­ra­tion

5. These Reg­u­la­tions shall come in­to force at 4.00 a.m. on Mon­day 24th Feb­ru­ary, 2020 and ex­pire at mid­night on Tues­day 25th Feb­ru­ary, 2020.

