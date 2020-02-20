Don't Miss
Trinidad: Arrests, fines and jail if caught with glass bottles for Carnival

By Trinidad Guardian
February 20, 2020

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) – Ar­rests, fines and even jail time are pos­si­ble penal­ties for those caught and ar­rest­ed with glass bot­tles dur­ing Car­ni­val this year.

The po­lice have warned that the Car­ni­val (Pro­hi­bi­tion of Glass Bot­tles) Reg­u­la­tions, 2020, will be en­forced this Car­ni­val.

The Reg­u­la­tions are made by the Pres­i­dent un­der Sec­tion 5 of the Pub­lic Hol­i­days and Fes­ti­vals Act.

They spec­i­fy those who are au­tho­rised to have glass bot­tles in their pos­ses­sion, and how close to a Car­ni­val event those au­tho­rised per­sons are al­lowed to be in pos­ses­sion of the glass bot­tles.

The Reg­u­la­tions, which will be ful­ly ac­ti­vat­ed at 4:00 am on Car­ni­val Mon­day and ex­pire at mid­night on Car­ni­val Tues­day, al­so de­tail the ex­tent of penal­ties for those ar­rest­ed for hav­ing glass bot­tles dur­ing the pro­hib­it­ed pe­ri­od.

De­tails of the Reg­u­la­tions fol­low…

THE CAR­NI­VAL (PRO­HI­BI­TION OF GLASS BOT­TLES) REG­U­LA­TIONS, 2020

Ci­ta­tion

1. These Reg­u­la­tions may be cit­ed as the Car­ni­val (Pro­hi­bi­tion of Glass Bot­tles) Reg­u­la­tions, 2020.

In­ter­pre­ta­tion

2. In these Reg­u­la­tions–

“au­tho­rised per­son” means–

(a) a per­son hold­ing a li­cence un­der the Liquor Li­cences Act;

(b) a per­son hold­ing a spe­cial event li­cence is­sued un­der the Spe­cial Event Or­der, 2020 made pur­suant to sec­tion 47C(2) of the Liquor Li­cences Act;

(c) a ven­dor hold­ing a food badge is­sued by the Min­istry of Health;

(d) a serv­er of a band reg­is­tered un­der the Car­ni­val Reg­u­la­tions, 2020;

(e) an em­ploy­ee of–

(i) a Mu­nic­i­pal Cor­po­ra­tion;

(ii) the CEPEP Com­pa­ny Lim­it­ed;

(iii) Trinidad and To­ba­go Sol­id Waste Man­age­ment Com­pa­ny Lim­it­ed (SWM­COL), who is on du­ty dur­ing the pe­ri­od of Car­ni­val; or

(f) an em­ploy­ee of a man­u­fac­tur­er or dis­trib­u­tor of bev­er­ages in glass bot­tles, who is on du­ty dur­ing the pe­ri­od of Car­ni­val;

“Car­ni­val event” means events oc­cur­ring dur­ing the pe­ri­od of Car­ni­val in Port-of-Spain, St. James, San Juan, San­ta Cruz, Mara­cas Bay, Tu­na­puna, Arou­ca, Ari­ma, San Rafael, Mara­cas St. Joseph, San­gre Grande, Rio Claro, Ma­yaro, Ch­agua­nas, Cou­va, Freeport, San Fer­nan­do, Princes Town, Fyz­abad, Siparia, Pe­nal, Ce­dros, Point Fortin, La Brea, San­ta Flo­ra, Scar­bor­ough, Crown Point and Rox­bor­ough;

“glass bot­tle” means a bot­tle which is made en­tire­ly or part­ly of glass;

“pe­ri­od of Car­ni­val” means the pe­ri­od com­menc­ing at 4.00 a.m. on Mon­day 24th Feb­ru­ary, 2020 and end­ing at mid­night on Tues­day 25th Feb­ru­ary,2020;

“po­lice of­fi­cer” means a mem­ber of the Po­lice Ser­vice with­in the mean­ing of sec­tion 5(11)(a)of the Act;

“pub­lic place” means any high­way, street, road, bridge, square, park or oth­er open space, oth­er than a beach, to which the pub­lic has, or is gen­er­al­ly or con­di­tion­al­ly grant­ed ac­cess;

Chap­ter 19:05

“the Act” means the Pub­lic Hol­i­days and Fes­ti­vals Act;

“vicin­i­ty” means a ra­dius of one hun­dred me­tres from the Car­ni­val event.

Pro­hi­bi­tion of glass bot­tles

3. (1) No per­son, oth­er than an au­tho­rised per­son, shall have a glass bot­tle with him, in or with­in the vicin­i­ty of, a Car­ni­val event in any pub­lic place dur­ing the pe­ri­od of Car­ni­val.

(2) No per­son, oth­er than an au­tho­rised per­son, shall serve or con­sume a bev­er­age from a glass bot­tle, in or with­in the vicin­i­ty of, a Car­ni­val event in any pub­lic place dur­ing the pe­ri­od of Car­ni­val.

(3) A per­son who con­tra­venes sub-reg­u­la­tion (1) or (2) com­mits an of­fence and is li­able on sum­ma­ry con­vic­tion to a fine of one thou­sand dol­lars and im­pris­on­ment for six months.

Seizure and dis­pos­al of glass bot­tles

4. (1) Where a per­son is found com­mit­ting an of­fence un­der reg­u­la­tion 3, a po­lice of­fi­cer may, with­out pro­ceed­ing to ar­rest that per­son, seize and take away any glass bot­tle which that per­son has with him.

(2) A glass bot­tle which is seized un­der sub-reg­u­la­tion (1) shall, in ac­cor­dance with sec­tion 5(8) of the Act, be for­feit­ed and kept in safe cus­tody by the Po­lice un­til dis­posed of in such man­ner as the Min­is­ter may di­rect.

Du­ra­tion

5. These Reg­u­la­tions shall come in­to force at 4.00 a.m. on Mon­day 24th Feb­ru­ary, 2020 and ex­pire at mid­night on Tues­day 25th Feb­ru­ary, 2020.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

